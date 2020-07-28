In the film “Knocked Up,” Katherine Heigl plays Alison, an entertainment reporter who finds herself pregnant after a one-night stand. She tries to hide her pregnancy, but it becomes difficult when during an interview she’s overwhelmed by nausea and has to run off the set in search of a receptacle. Alison doesn’t just have morning sickness. She has all-day sickness.
Researchers say Alison isn’t the only one who finds that the hormone-driven condition lasts all day. A study published in the British Journal of General Practice looked at the prevalence of misnamed “morning” sickness in the first seven weeks of pregnancy and found 94.2% of study participants experienced vomiting or nausea during the study, with 58% experiencing both. Vomiting was most common between 7 a.m. and 1 p.m., but nausea occurred throughout the entire day, and peaked in the evening. These symptoms were most common during weeks five through seven.
If you’re KO’d with pregnancy-related tummy troubles, try these remedies:
• Opt for easy-on-the-stomach foods, like the BRAT diet (Bananas, Rice, Applesauce, Toast).
• Stay hydrated with six to eight glasses of water daily. Carbonated water may soothe.
• Be aware of foods and scents that trigger nausea, and avoid them.
• If home remedies don’t work, ask your doc about trying acupuncture or acupressure (reported to work for more than 60% of women) or a medication called Diclegis that’s a help for 40% to 70% of women.
If your sickness is severe and persistent, see your doc immediately to avoid complications.