If your birthday is today: Embrace life, go after your dreams and be satisfied, content and stress-free. Make decisions that help you reach your objective. Put in the work that keeps you moving forward.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) Rethink your personal plans, partnerships and long-term goals. Don't fear changing your direction. Do what's best for your health and well-being. Simplify your routine.

