If your birthday is today: Embrace life, go after your dreams and be satisfied, content and stress-free. Make decisions that help you reach your objective. Put in the work that keeps you moving forward.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) Rethink your personal plans, partnerships and long-term goals. Don't fear changing your direction. Do what's best for your health and well-being. Simplify your routine.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) Pay attention to suggestions. Someone will give you inside information about a potential opportunity; don't be too quick to take the bait.
Recommended for you
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) Do your homework and verify information. A good workout will relieve stress and clear your head. Your options will need fine-tuning.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) Don't get stuck doing someone else's dirty work. Listen carefully, ask questions and head in a less complicated direction.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) An unexpected change will free up cash and allow you to take advantage of an opportunity. Don't fall prey to someone's scam. Think and do what's best for you.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) Increase your awareness, listen to experts and be wary of tempting offers. Stick to your budget. Be good to yourself.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) You'll have plenty of unique ideas floating around in your head. Share your thoughts with someone you feel emotionally connected to and see what transpires.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) A social or networking event will offer the chance to explore possibilities and connect with like-minded people.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) Test your theories and see what happens. Stop contemplating what to do next. Don't give anyone a chance to steal your thunder.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) Too much talk will put you at a disadvantage. Gather information and do your own thing. Don’t waste your energy attempting to impress others.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) Talk to an expert or have a heart-to-heart discussion with a close friend. Look for ways to bring in more money or lower your overhead.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) Don't let distractions hinder your mission. Beware temptation, and don't act in haste. Put everything you've got into reaching your destination.