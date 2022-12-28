Current conditions in Dubuque, IA
If your birthday is today: Believe in your ability to get things done. Refuse to let uncertainty cloud your vision when a minor adjustment is all that's required to carry out your mission.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) Avoid setbacks, stay in your lane and do what makes you happy. Don’t allow others to disrupt your plans. Stick to your goals.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) Make a change because it's what you want, not because of pressure put on you. Size up your living arrangements, and you'll find an alternative more to your liking.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) Get organized and prepare to pursue your dreams. Reach out to people you like to work alongside. Personal gain looks promising.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) Keep the changes you make to a minimum. Seeing the whole picture will allow you to eliminate whatever isn't necessary.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) Embrace offers that come your way, and you'll discover talents and skills you didn't know you had. It's time to sport a new you.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) Head in a direction that favors you instead of someone else. Refuse to let others make you feel insecure. Set the pace.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) Don't be afraid to offer something unique. Reach out to someone you know you work well with, and together you'll devise an exciting way to use your skills.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) Leave nothing to chance. You'll discover how to offer your help without being taken for granted. Don't be a part of someone else's dream.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) Participate in activities that offer stimulation. Share feelings, discuss possibilities and consider changes that make your life easier.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) Finish what you start and ignore anyone who interferes with your progress. Don't be a pushover if someone takes advantage of you.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) Take care of responsibilities and move on to pleasurable pastimes. Work to feel better about yourself and consider the changes you want to make.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) Do something constructive that puts your mind at ease heading into the new year. Say no to manipulative people and live in the moment.
Dec. 28
