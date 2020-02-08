The Sisters of St. Francis of Dubuque are seeking volunteers for a service trip to Honduras with the Sister Water Project from Friday, July 17, to Saturday, July 25.
The team will help make potable water accessible in the rural village of Mejocote.
Team members must be 18 years or older (16 if accompanied by a parent or guardian), physically healthy, able to perform strenuous activity at high altitudes and be willing to participate in work, prayer and team building.
The $1,100 fee includes travel, food and lodging.
For an application, visit www.osfdbq.org or email francois@osfdbq.org. Applications are due by Friday, April 10.
For more information, contact Sister Kathy Knipper at 563-583-9786 or knipperk@osfdbq.org.