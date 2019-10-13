After 6½ months living with family,
hoteling and couch-surfing at friends’ houses, we finally moved home this week.
We have airbeds, two green camp chairs and two suitcases in our otherwise empty house.
While some claim this is more like camping out than moving in, we’re livin’ the dream. After all, we have electricity and a flush toilet.
I’m sure our contractor thinks we’re nuts. He’s right, but plain and simple, I need to be home.
There are no curtains or shades, so my husband cut up large cardboard boxes from our daughter’s house and installed them over the windows. Otherwise, dressing out of eyesight of neighbors is tricky particularly because every view through the windows has changed enormously since March 18th.
That’s what happens when you raise up your house 15 feet to get out of the Mississippi River floodplain.
The first morning back in the house, I woke early. Oddly, I saw beyond the 58 empty gallon-paint cans, five drop cloths, two ladders, circular saw and sprinkling of sawdust. Like Garfield magnetized by catnip, I was inextricably drawn to the patio doors facing the river.
Stepping out on the new deck, I witnessed seagulls scooping fish for breakfast. Hawks soared overhead. Ducks waddled to the side pond. I waved to Don and Kay next door on their deck. Home at last.
“Good morning, Mississippi,” I said aloud. I’ve been in dry dock for 6½ months. The sound of water lapping against the boat dock calms me more than any massage, yoga pose or even a prayer.
The past 6½ months have been both wonderful and horrible. Let’s skip to the positive.
For one, we didn’t get a divorce. Friends said, “Bet you’re about ready to kill one another.” In fact, I’ve come to appreciate more than ever my husband’s many skills including tenacity, an ability to juggle details and computation of river levels and house height.
Our teeter totter life also found us raising up one another through the low times.
Did we disagree? Occasionally. But we made a pact long ago that if we can’t agree, the one who cares more about the choice makes the call.
Friends and strangers have been profoundly kind. One person even found my keys at Jitterz Coffee, hunted down my car on Main Street, left a note and stayed late at work until I showed up to retrieve my keys.
We’ve had more time visiting our kids and their families around the Midwest. There’s nothing like waking up in the morning with two little Dubuque grandgirls climbing into bed asking for “a story about your house, Granny Kate.” When I came to the part about our house flying up, Josie and Olivia flapped their arms and giggled.
We saw Quin play the trombone in marching band in Mishawaka, visited the Figge Museum with Violet, walked Gatsby-dog with Eliza in Madison and cradled Alice in Omaha just hours after she was born. We enjoyed pizza with Finn and Annika, did jigsaw puzzles with Maddy and witnessed Elena’s first crawling. We celebrated the announcement of our next grandchild due in March.
After gazing at the Mississippi from our camp chairs last night, we revved up my laptop DVD and viewed “Sleepless in Seattle”— just like those newlyweds a few decades ago in their Milwaukee bungalow sitting on lawn chairs in their living room watching “Apple’s Way” on a 12” black and white TV.
Gone are the house lifters. Gone are the masons who removed limestone rock from our house and put some of it back on. Gone are the plasterers, concrete finishers, and HVAC tinners. By the time you read this, the electricians will be done alongside carpet installers and floor layers. Ahead is some tiling, plumbing and carpentry.
The river is rising again. But this time my serious boots will remain where they belong — at the back of the closet.