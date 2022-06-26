Recently, my husband amused me when we were checking out a new (to us) grocery store, by saying, “Never buy groceries in a place where you would hesitate to use the facilities.”
Here are some of my “nevers”:
Never tell family members the names you are considering for your baby to be. (Someone will have known a dog by that name that sniffed bottoms or a kid in grade school who was either a paste-eater or a bully.)
Never ignore a gut feeling.
Never hide candy from your mate or roommate lest you forget where you put it.
Never apologize if you are not sorry. Instead say, “You may very well be right.”
Never take a pill if you’re not sure what it is.
Never go to a “party” where kitchen gadgets you don’t need or jewelry you wouldn’t wear are being sold.
Never buy pants that are just a teeny bit too tight, hoping they will motivate you to diet.
Never ignore your amygdala, that is, the primal part of the brain that’s in charge of the uh-oh feeling.
Never patronize a business with “honest” in its name.
Never cut your own hair, especially not with nail scissors or kitchen shears.
Never drink a glass of water that has been left at the kitchen sink in case someone put their contact lenses in it. (I learned this the hard way: A friend joked that afterward my hindsight was 20/20).
Never say the un-take-back-able.
Never eat refrigerated food more than a week past is expiration date, even if it doesn’t smell funny yet.
Never buy anything just because it’s on sale.
Never hire the random guy who knocks on your door the day after a windstorm offering to fix your roof fast. (Yup, did that.)
Never look up the type of headache you have online or you will convince yourself you have a brain tumor.
Never say you will never remarry or get another dog or you will surely find yourself doing so.
Never miss out on the essence of an experience because you were too busy recording it on your phone.
Never go on a road trip without a book.
Never use your knees to steer your car while you are using the rearview mirror to put on mascara.
Never go out again with a man or a woman who early on suggests that you dye your hair, change your body weight, make their mother’s recipes or take up their interests — be it taxidermy, golf, bridge, or God help us, genealogy.
Most importantly, never try not to be you in all your mess and glory.
Readers, what are your nevers?
