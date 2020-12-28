If your birthday is today: Stick to the script, verify the information you receive and avoid emotional spending that can upset your financial status. Carefully look at a change you want to make, and consider how reasonable your expectations are before you begin. Preparation and organization will make differences to the outcome. Protect your health and reputation.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) Consider what will make you happy, and assess what it will take to turn your intentions into something concrete. Don't take a risk with your health or emotional well-being.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) Channel your drive into something that will help you advance. It's time to change your strategy and focus on what makes you happy and brings you closer to your lifelong goal.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) Take a step back and assess whatever problem you face before you initiate a change. Use your intellect and the information you receive wisely.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) Plan your actions carefully, and reach out to people who offer different points of view. A joint venture will lead to greater prosperity. Romance is favored.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) Don't let someone's uncertainty hinder your ability to do what's best for you. Don't feel responsible for the incompetence of others. Do what's right.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) Deal with people and the problems that are holding you back. Put more effort into what you want. Focus on fitness, preparation and achieving what you set out to do.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) Someone will use the information you share against you if given a chance. Be smart, and deal with partnerships fairly. Offer incentives, and the rewards will exceed your expectations.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) Refuse to let what others do or say tilt you in a direction that isn't going to help. Be aggressive. Nothing happens overnight, but each step you take matters.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) Protect yourself from negativity or risks that can affect your health or emotional well-being. Choose a positive alternative.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) Someone you least expect will leak information that that can hurt your status and reputation. Focus on an opportunity, and prepare to work hard to accomplish your goal.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) You have lots to offer and plenty to lose if you don't verify the information. Do the groundwork and consider doing your own thing rather than getting involved in a joint venture.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) Trust the experience you have to help you. Refuse to let vague information or a false implication lead to a mistake. If you want something done, do it yourself.
December 28