Guess who’s back? Back again. Londo’s back. Tell a friend.
There are few things that are capable of bringing out my inner sweaty nerd like the mention of “Babylon 5.” And I started sweating profusely late last month when a reboot of the seminal science fiction series was announced.
Beginning in 1993 with a 90-minute pilot that is, to put it lightly, a bit different from the series, and ending in 1998 with a surprise fifth season that has a few issues of its own (not to mention the tie-in books, comic books, games and spin-off series that seem to be de rigueur for 1990s sci-fi), “Babylon 5” was an experiment that succeeded on many levels.
The first season is rough in quite a few spots (there are many lists you can find online of episodes that people not only say you can skip but also should skip), but once the second season gets rolling it’s a ride that’s tough to stop.
The five seasons are meant to correspond with the five stages of storytelling often used for novels: Season one is the exposition, two the rising action, three the climax, four the falling action and five the resolution.
It came out at a time before the “golden age” of heavily serialized TV shows began (take a bow, “The Sopranos”). And, while it might be an exaggeration to say “Babylon 5” paved the way for shows with long-form storytelling, it definitely preceded them and made a strong case for the form.
In fact, since it exists in the limbo between heavily serialized and heavily episodic television, some of its best episodes combine aspects of both — providing compelling, self-contained A and B plots while also moving forward storylines that would pay off within a few episodes, a season or, in some cases, at the end of the series.
The whole thing is, at its best, extremely engaging and watchable, and it’s the only TV show I’ve watched from start to finish more than once.
Unfortunately, I didn’t get a chance to watch it as it was originally airing, so I’ve spent most of my time watching the series on the DVD collections. And, let’s just say the quality of the transfer to the 2000s’ favorite video format is inconsistent at best.
But it’s not the stunning visuals that make “Babylon 5” a show to watch (though there are some pretty nifty starship designs and some surprisingly engaging and well-choreographed large-scale space battles), it’s the characters and the story, in that order.
The first season might not seem like it, but the show is about the rise and fall of empires and the consequences for one’s actions to an extent that would make George R.R. Martin proud.
While you might come for the story, it’s the characters that make you stay. I honestly do not think it’s an exaggeration to say that the story arc of main character Londo Mollari is the best ever presented in American TV.
And, I haven’t even gotten to how quotable the show is. Or the fact that Lewis dressed up as main character G’Kar in an episode of “The Drew Carey Show.” Or that there’s a surprise appearance by a young Bryan Cranston.
So, a reboot that will be helmed by the original creative force (J. Michael Straczynski not only was and will be the show runner, but also wrote the entirety of its two best seasons and every episode but one of the fifth)? Sign me up.
If I’ve sold you at all, the show is available to stream on HBO Max. And, feel free to skip “TKO” in season one.