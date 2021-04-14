ELIZABETH, Ill. — In honor of National Mediterranean Diet Month in May, the University of Illinois Extension and Jo Daviess County 4-H will offer educational cooking kits to educate youth about the Mediterranean eating plan.
Youth will learn to make a salads inspired by the plan, which promotes eating fruits, vegetables, whole grains, beans, nuts, seeds and olive oil.
Additionally, it emphasizes shared meals with family and friends and promotes physical activity.
The Mediterranean eating plan has been ranked the No. 1 diet for the past three years by U.S. News & World Report because of its health benefits and flexibility.
The cost is $5 per educational kit. It includes the “I Made That!” booklet, a sensory evaluation, Mediterranean-inspired recipes, extra virgin olive oil and a reusable serving bowl for salads.
Youth do not have to be in 4-H to participate. The registration deadline is Monday, May 3.
Kits will be available for pick-up the second week in May at the Jo Daviess County Extension office, 204 Vine St.
To register, call 815-858-2273 or visit go.illinois.edu/
jswIMadeThat.