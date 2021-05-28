Zack Snyder returns to his zombie-horror roots in fashionable fun with “Army of the Dead.”
After a genetically engineered zombie is let loose, Las Vegas becomes the breeding ground for the infected. As a result, the government quarantines the city. Following this, a group of ragtag mercenaries-for-hire plot a casino bank heist in the heart of the city to steal $2 million.
The film stars Dave Bautista, Ella Purnell, Omari Hardwick, Ana de la Reguera, Matthias Schweighöfer, Hiroyuki Sanada and Tig Notaro. The film is written, produced, shot and directed by Snyder.
“Army of the Dead” is an epic zombie-heist movie that differentiates itself from other flicks of the genre. Snyder’s slick visual flair and interesting hierarchy of the zombie ranks set it apart from contemporary films.
Marking Snyder’s return to the genre since his 2004 “Dawn of the Dead” remake with James Gunn, I was excited to see Snyder step away from superhero epics. While there are some technical flaws that annoyed me, the film is a fun and refreshing summer flick.
Snyder’s knack for stylish action and signature slow-motion effects give the film an appropriate sense of personality. Namely, the opening 10-minute montage features bright and colorful plays with Vegas iconography amid the bloody carnage. The zany opening sets the tone for the action to follow.
The ensemble cast is excellent. Snyder selected an investing crop of characters to embark on the quest. The mix of diverse personalities and skillsets make for great tension during the action.
Bautista solidifies his reputation for capable dramatic work. The script allows him to flex his emotional depth. Best known as Drax in the “Guardians of the Galaxy” films, Bautista sheds the comedic slapstick for this role as Scott Ward.
The emotional anchor of the film lies with the bond between Bautista and his daughter Kate, played by Purnell. They have a great push-and-pull chemistry that brings the movie down to earth. I was invested in where their story developed. Without a doubt, Bautista and Purnell were my two favorite performers.
Other eccentric personalities such as Schweighöfer’s safe-cracker were highlights. His visible inexperience with zombie-killing makes for comedic relief. Another standout is Notaro’s wise-cracking and cigar-chomping pilot. Her jokes were a welcome addition.
The film has a distinct variety of zombies, too. There are zombie-tigers, horses and more that add some nice variety.
Also noteworthy is the inclusion of “Alphas,” which are essentially the leaders of the undead. There’s a nice chunk of time dedicated to the development of the two main Alphas. These additions add more of a sense of depth than other zombie flicks.
“Army of the Dead” sports a distinct look. Snyder served as cinematographer. His decision to go handheld was an admirable choice that puts you in the action. However, the technique has some distracting drawbacks.
There’s an over-reliance on short focusing in the film. There’s too many occasions where characters or their surroundings will be blurred before coming into focus. There are instances where the method pays off by heightening tension, but it happens in practically every scene.
Snyder’s intent was to make the film feel claustrophobic, but it’s used as a crutch — to the film’s occasional detriment.
Perhaps more annoying is what I’ll refer to as “Pixel-Gate.” In many scenes there are little white dots in the frame, also known as dead pixels. At first I thought my TV was the source, but I found that other viewers reported the same thing. This might not be Snyder’s fault. Either one of the cameras that was used had dead pixels, or Netflix’s upload of the film was glitched.
Regardless, this issue is unacceptable. It’s a miracle that the film went through post-production without being rectified. Hopefully an update can fix it because it was distracting throughout the film.
“Army of the Dead” is a sheer blast. Boasting slick style, gritty action, a great ensemble and exceptional work from Bautista, the film is a must-see for fans of Snyder or of zombie action.
Despite some distracting technical issues, don’t let it sway you from seeing the most fun movie of the year so far. Snyder is back to his roots.
I give “Army of the Dead” 4 stars out of 5. The film is rated R and runs for 2 hours and 28 minutes. The film is playing in select theaters and is available to stream on Netflix.