Top Movies on Apple TV app

U.S. charts

1. Everything Everywhere All At Once

2. The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent

3. The Northman

4. Last Seen Alive

5. The Lost City

6. Memory

7. Uncharted

8. Spider-Man: No Way Home

9. Watcher

10. Morbius

U.S. charts — Independent

1. Memory

2. Watcher

3. Fittest On Earth: Next Gen

4. The King’s Daughter

5. Code Name Banshee

6. The Outfit (2022)

7. Murder at Yellowstone City

8. Blacklight

9. American Psycho (Uncut Version)

10. Brian and Charles

Redbox’s top DVD rentals

1. Memory (2022) — Universal

2. Last Seen Alive — Redbox

3. The Bad Guys — Universal

4. Morbius — Sony

5. Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore — Warner

6. Father Stu — Sony

7. Everything Everywhere All at Once — Lionsgate

8. The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent — Lionsgate

9. Uncharted — Sony

10. Ambulance (2022) — Universal

Top iPhone and iPad apps on App store

Top Paid iPhone Apps

1. Minecraft, Mojang

2. Heads Up!, Warner Bros.

3. Bloons TD 6, Ninja Kiwi

4. HotSchedules, HotSchedules

5. Geometry Dash, RobTop Games AB

6. Procreate Pocket, Savage Interactive Pty Ltd

7. Rovio Classics: AB, Rovio Entertainment Oyj

8. Monopoly — Classic Board Game, Marmalade Game Studio

9. Plague Inc., Ndemic Creations

10. Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas, Rockstar Games

Top Free iPhone Apps

1. TikTok, TikTok Ltd.

2. YouTube: Watch, Listen, Stream,

3. Google LLC

4. Instagram, Instagram, Inc.

5. Amazon Shopping, AMZN Mobile LLC

6. Google Maps, Google LLC

7. Facebook, Meta Platforms, Inc.

8. Messenger, Meta Platforms, Inc.

9. Snapchat, Snap, Inc.

10. Google, Google LLC

Top Paid iPad Apps

1. Procreate, Savage Interactive Pty Ltd

2. Minecraft, Mojang

3. Poppy Playtime Chapter 1, MOBGames

4. Bloons TD 6, Ninja Kiwi

5. Geometry Dash, RobTop Games AB

6. Toca Kitchen 2, Toca Boca AB

7. Stardew Valley, ConcernedApe

8. Rovio Classics: AB, Rovio Entertainment Oyj

9. Monopoly — Classic Board Game, Marmalade Game Studio

10. Nomad Sculpt, Hexanomad

Top Free iPad Apps

1. Aquarium Land, HOMA GAMES

2. Disney Mirrorverse, Kabam Games, Inc.

3. Netflix, Netflix, Inc.

4. Dig Deep, Crazy Labs

5. Roblox, Roblox Corporation

6. Disney+, Disney

7. Stumble Guys, Kitka Games

8. Amazon Prime Video, AMZN Mobile LLC

9. Dessert DIY, Crazy Labs

10. Arcade Hole, Rollic Games

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.