1. Everything Everywhere All At Once
2. The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent
3. The Northman
4. Last Seen Alive
5. The Lost City
6. Memory
7. Uncharted
8. Spider-Man: No Way Home
9. Watcher
10. Morbius
1. Memory
2. Watcher
3. Fittest On Earth: Next Gen
4. The King’s Daughter
5. Code Name Banshee
6. The Outfit (2022)
7. Murder at Yellowstone City
8. Blacklight
9. American Psycho (Uncut Version)
10. Brian and Charles
1. Memory (2022) — Universal
2. Last Seen Alive — Redbox
3. The Bad Guys — Universal
4. Morbius — Sony
5. Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore — Warner
6. Father Stu — Sony
7. Everything Everywhere All at Once — Lionsgate
8. The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent — Lionsgate
9. Uncharted — Sony
10. Ambulance (2022) — Universal
1. Minecraft, Mojang
2. Heads Up!, Warner Bros.
3. Bloons TD 6, Ninja Kiwi
4. HotSchedules, HotSchedules
5. Geometry Dash, RobTop Games AB
6. Procreate Pocket, Savage Interactive Pty Ltd
7. Rovio Classics: AB, Rovio Entertainment Oyj
8. Monopoly — Classic Board Game, Marmalade Game Studio
9. Plague Inc., Ndemic Creations
10. Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas, Rockstar Games
1. TikTok, TikTok Ltd.
2. YouTube: Watch, Listen, Stream,
3. Google LLC
4. Instagram, Instagram, Inc.
5. Amazon Shopping, AMZN Mobile LLC
6. Google Maps, Google LLC
7. Facebook, Meta Platforms, Inc.
8. Messenger, Meta Platforms, Inc.
9. Snapchat, Snap, Inc.
10. Google, Google LLC
1. Procreate, Savage Interactive Pty Ltd
2. Minecraft, Mojang
3. Poppy Playtime Chapter 1, MOBGames
4. Bloons TD 6, Ninja Kiwi
6. Toca Kitchen 2, Toca Boca AB
7. Stardew Valley, ConcernedApe
8. Rovio Classics: AB, Rovio Entertainment Oyj
9. Monopoly — Classic Board Game, Marmalade Game Studio
10. Nomad Sculpt, Hexanomad
1. Aquarium Land, HOMA GAMES
2. Disney Mirrorverse, Kabam Games, Inc.
3. Netflix, Netflix, Inc.
4. Dig Deep, Crazy Labs
5. Roblox, Roblox Corporation
6. Disney+, Disney
7. Stumble Guys, Kitka Games
8. Amazon Prime Video, AMZN Mobile LLC
9. Dessert DIY, Crazy Labs
10. Arcade Hole, Rollic Games
