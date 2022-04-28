The Fever River Puppeteers will perform “Sleeping Beauty” at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. Saturdays, April 30 and May 7, as well as 2 p.m. Sundays, May 1 and 8, at the Hazel Green (Wis.) Opera House.
HAZEL GREEN, Wis. — A spinning wheel, a witch’s spell and a castle that sleeps for 100 years will be a part of Fever River Puppeteers’ upcoming production of “Sleeping Beauty.”
The 45-minute marionette show will feature a snow monster, a rainbow of butterflies and seven “goodly witches,” as well as a princess who likes to garden and a few generations of princes.
The Hazel Green Opera House, 2130 Main St., will host the performances at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. Saturdays, April 30 and May 7, as well as 2 p.m. Sundays, May 1 and 8.
The opera house also will host school groups during the week through the end of the school year.
To reserve a weekday performance, contact voight167@centurylink.net, 608-732-7129 or 608-732-6404.
Except for large groups, reservations are not necessary on weekends and tickets, which are $5 per person, are not sold in advance. Doors open a half hour before each performance.
