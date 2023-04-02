When customers tell Sara Carpenter, owner of Steve’s Ace Home & Garden, that they have a “black thumb,” she tells them not to view that as a bad sign.
True, the term refers to a lack of skill in gardening and a tendency for plants to die under one’s care. But it also indicates that the individual has at least attempted to care for plants previously — which gives her a place to start when suggesting good houseplants for them to try.
“In order for you to think you have a black thumb, you must have tried to grow something before,” she said. “That experience can help us determine which of the easy houseplants are going to be natural fits for you.”
Recommended for you
Carpenter and Laura Klavitter, owner of Dubuque houseplant business Planted., agreed that even self-proclaimed plant killers can successfully fill their homes with leaves and blooms. It just takes some time to find your perfect plant, based on your available space and lifestyle.
Klavitter recommends that people start slowly by focusing on just one genus of plant. Each genus encompasses many plant species, but the care of the plants is generally similar.
“There’s sometimes hundreds of species of one plant genus, with different growth styles and forms, which can make the quest exciting,” she said.
Here are several genera of houseplants for the beginning “plant parent,” along with tips to keep them thriving.
For those with low light
According to Klavitter, most plants fall into one of three categories in terms of light requirements: bright light, indirect light or low-light tolerant.
When determining how much light you can provide for a plant, consider both the size and position of your windows, as well as their proximity to where the plant will be placed. A north-facing window, for example, will offer less direct sunlight than one on the house’s south side.
If your house is on the dim side, consider the low-light tolerant plants in the genera Philodendron and Pothos. These trailing plants are right at home on a bookshelf or in a hanging basket. Both encompass many different species, including Philodendron cordatum, with heart-shaped leaves; or marble queen Pothos, whose leaves are variegated with white and green.
Peace lilies also are a “classic” option for homes with lower light, according to Carpenter.
She and Klavitter noted that while some plants are designated as low-light tolerant, they will usually enjoy as much light as they can get.
“It’s fair to say that almost all plants, if placed in bright, indirect light, do incredibly well,” Carpenter said.
For the forgetful waterer
If you have rueful experience with killing a plant after forgetting to give it regular water, certain plants are more forgiving.
Both Sansevieria — commonly known by names like “mother-in-law’s tongue” and “snake plant” — and ZZ plants, or Zamioculcas zamiifolia, are native to Africa. They are drought-tolerant, thrive in a more porous soil and enjoy a dry-wet cycle, meaning their soil should be allowed to fully dry out before giving another thorough watering.
“These plants can go for up to a month without being watered,” Klavitter said. “(ZZ plants) actually have water storage organs down in the soil.”
Carpenter also said ZZ plants are one of her first suggestion for beginners, particularly for those who travel often, since the only real problem arises if the plants are overwatered, which can lead to root rot.
“(The ZZ plant) used to be called the newlywed plant or, sometimes, the bachelor plant,” she said. “Many years ago, they would give it to new couples and say, ‘May your love last as long as this plant grows,’ because it’s almost impossible to kill.”
For the animal lover
Certain houseplants are toxic to cats, dogs and other animals, but there are plenty of pet-friendly plants, including the genera Peperomia, Calathea and Maranta.
Peperomia are sometimes called “radiator plants” because they like bright and direct light and a dry environment, such as that found on a windowsill or ledge above a radiator. Their appearance, leaf texture and colors vary widely, according to Klavitter.
Calathea and Maranta plants, which belong to the same family, have leaves that fold up at the end of the day and unfurl in the morning, earning them the nickname “prayer plants.” They prefer indirect light, as they grow natively on the forest floors of tropical Central and South America.
Klavitter noted that Calathea can be a bit more “high maintenance,” with a tendency to turn brown if left dry for too long, but the leaves are beautiful.
The American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals offers an extensive list of plants that should be kept away from pets. Klavitter noted that plants are only poisonous if ingested, so even if a plant isn’t designated as pet-friendly, placing it in an out-of-reach area might solve the problem.
Pet behavior around plants is also important to manage. Carpenter initially covered the base of her large floor plants with tin foil to prevent her dogs from digging in the soil.
“Eventually, once they weren’t attracted to that plant, now I just cover it with some rocks that I press into the soil,” she said. “It helps to keep them from looking at that as a fun place to dig.”
For the sentimental plant parent
One of Klavitter’s favorite plant genera is Hoya, which includes more than 500 species of plants. They share a similar style of blooms — waxy, fragrant flower clusters — but Klavitter said she collects Hoya more for their leaves, which vary widely.
“If you want to dive into a Hoya collection, you will never find your way out,” she said.
Klavitter described Hoya as a “generational plant,” which can live for many years and become family heirlooms. Last year, she repotted a 50-year-old Hoya for an owner who wanted to give cuttings of the plant to her grandchildren.
Hoya also are pet friendly and very tough. They like brighter light, tolerate lower humidity levels and enjoy a good dry-out period between waterings.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.