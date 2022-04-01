If your birthday is today: Speak your mind. Be responsible for your happiness and construct a life that satisfies your needs and warms your soul. Surround yourself with people who share your dreams and beliefs.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) Be receptive to what others have to offer and open to trying something new. Personal improvement and love are encouraged.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) Be aware what everyone else is doing. Caution will prevent someone from taking advantage of your vulnerabilities. Play to your strengths.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) You have experience and good timing in abundance, so don't let anyone interfere with your plans. Seek out those who can help you.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) Reflect on what's gone wrong and adjust to ensure that it won't happen again. Preparation is the key to getting things right the first time. Avoid emotionally manipulative people.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) Don't worry about the changes others make. Go about your business, and people who share your concerns will offer help. A special relationship will enhance your life.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) Set high standards and stand by your word. Don't let others' actions cause you to do something questionable. Your future is dependent on the degree of your dedication.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) Plan to socialize with people who challenge you mentally and physically. Unique plans for two will strengthen a relationship.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) Try something different. A personal change may not please everyone, but if it sits well with you, that's all that matters.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) Get involved in activities that require strength and agility. Work alongside people who share your goals and beliefs.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) Don't let anyone railroad you into something you don't relish. It's up to you to choose how you spend your time and money.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) Take the direction that feels right, and don't let others interfere. Decisions regarding money must come from the heart.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) Bend a little, and things will swing in your favor. Incentives and compliments will help you persuade others to pitch in and assist you in reaching your goals. Passion will make a difference.