According to the National Alliance on Mental Illness, more than 40 million people suffer from anxiety-related symptoms. Of this, approximately 7% are those between the ages of 3 and 17.
These statistics, however, might be lower than we realize, with an even higher number suffering from anxiety.
In a poll published in December 2021 by the National Alliance on Mental Illness, nearly 80% of caregivers expressed concern for the mental health of their children, with the majority not knowing how to reach out for help. This leads us to investigate the big picture of anxiety in this age group and how this population’s experience varies.
Anxiety can present itself a number of ways, from social hesitancy (including avoiding friend groups and not wanting to go to school) to emotional withdrawal, irritability, procrastination, the need for control, ruminating thoughts about the future and trouble with decision-making.
Emotional symptoms can include apprehension, as well as becoming hypervigilant. Common physical symptoms include sweating, feeling flushed or lightheaded and experiencing an upset stomach and a racing heart.
If you have a child or young adult who is experiencing anxiety, it’s important to encourage them to stay present and focused on the here and now.
Easy destressing tips including counting backward from 50 (or lesser numbers for younger children). This wakes up the executive functioning part of the brain and activates memory, attention to detail and redirects the focus to a routine-based mindset.
Another easy technique is to verbally express the physical moment. For example, have the individual say their name, the date, where he or she is located, what he or she is doing and have him or her verbally instill positive affirmations such as, “I am mindful, I am calm, I am safe, I am smart.”
This technique can be helpful in changing the narrative and working against damaging thoughts about the future.
NAMI Dubuque also offers a resource known as Ending the Silence, an educational tool available to educators and administration for middle and high schools, as well as college-level students.
The program uses story sharing as a method of participation and allows group discussion. Common topics address anxiety, depression, suicide and how to overcome isolation.
“We often take time to discuss pieces of self-care that help with issues in decision-making,” said NAMI Dubuque board member and lead facilitator Kellie Cook. “Often, students are eager to talk about routine and time management and how when those things are thrown off, the other parts of anxiety get worse.”
We encourage caregivers and family members to help children understand the value of self-care. A helpful tip to pass along might include eliminating and taking a break from stressors. Even if the stressor is not so obvious, brains need to take breaks from time to time to process information.
We also encourage students to take advantage of the resources available to them, such as brain health rooms and campus counseling programs.
Keep in mind that anxiety often is a symptom and not a diagnosis. It is important to seek professional assistance should symptoms become unmanageable with thoughts of suicide, depression and anxiety related to past traumas.