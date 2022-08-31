The classic lullaby “Rock-a-Bye Baby” is oddly, well, unrestful. The last line in the refrain is “when the bough breaks, the cradle will fall and down will come Baby, cradle and all!” Although that’s a scary image, it does get one thing right: If children don’t regularly get a good night’s sleep, they are going to face some pretty serious repercussions.
Children ages six to 12 need nine to 12 hours of sleep nightly. If they don’t get it, their healthy brain development is adversely affected in areas related to memory, intelligence and mental health. That’s the conclusion of a study in Lancet Child & Adolescent Health. Researchers looked at data on around 8,300 kids and found that, over a two-year stretch, children who had less than nine hours of sleep a night at the beginning of the study had less grey matter in those vital brain areas, compared to kids with healthy sleep habits.
Parents can help their children thrive by adhering to a regular bedtime. It’s also essential to encourage physical activity during the day — kids ages six to 17 should have 60 minutes or more of moderate-to-vigorous-intensity physical activity daily, including aerobics, and both muscle-strengthening and bone-strengthening (jumping or running) activity at least three days a week. Also, help kids and teens avoid caffeine in sodas, iced teas and energy drinks. And, limit screen time and have no screens for an hour before bed (read a book to your younger kids). Then, make sure the bedroom is dark, quiet and cool.
