If your birthday is today: A structured approach this year will help you reach your goal. Ignore what others do, and avoid poor behavior and spreading yourself so thin that you don't reach your target. Pay attention, breathe and uncomplicate your life.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) Coherency will play a role in your success. Choose your words carefully and paint a vivid picture so everyone wants to be a part of your plan. Show confidence, consistency and cooperation.

