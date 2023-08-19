If your birthday is today: A structured approach this year will help you reach your goal. Ignore what others do, and avoid poor behavior and spreading yourself so thin that you don't reach your target. Pay attention, breathe and uncomplicate your life.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) Coherency will play a role in your success. Choose your words carefully and paint a vivid picture so everyone wants to be a part of your plan. Show confidence, consistency and cooperation.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) Welcome change and opportunity to use your skills to bring about positive change. Chat with friends, relatives and peers.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) Participate, socialize, or attend a reunion, and you'll connect with someone special. Your information will offer insight.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) A change of plans will allow you to try something different. Check out what you require to get started. Don't limit what you can do.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) Take time to listen and make an assessment. Personal growth is favored. Don't let someone else reap the rewards of your labor.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) Consider making your home more comfortable for a price you can afford. With a budget in place, use your skills to achieve your goal.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) Keep things simple. Say exactly what's on your mind. Leave nothing to chance or up to someone else to decide for you. Focus on personal growth and self-improvement.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) Gather information that enhances your knowledge regarding a change you want to make. Being well-versed will ensure you don't get tangled up.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) Test your strength and courage first, and you will outmaneuver anyone who challenges you. Use your imagination and play to win.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) Think big, but don't exceed your budget. You can have fun and socialize without being overindulgent. Mix business with pleasure.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) Put yourself first and trust your intelligence to get things done. Refuse to let anyone stand in your way. Keep your plans to yourself.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) Set your sights on what's important to you, and don't stop until you are satisfied. Simplify your life. Put fear aside.