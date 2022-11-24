If your birthday is today: A smile, handshake and enthusiasm will help carry you through the year. Well-executed plans will prove to be successful. Keep your friends and family close. Express yourself with passion.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) Take nothing for granted. Preparation is critical if you want to outsmart someone who doesn't play fair. Don't let inconsistency and uncertainty lead to failure. Stand tall.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) Take pride in your ability to discern what's legitimate. Your ability to find solutions and willingness to help others will open doors.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) Don't let inconsistency take control. Stay focused on what's necessary to your success. Let your innovative concepts lead the way.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) Monitor what everyone around you is doing. A few tweaks will put you in a good position to outmaneuver anyone who gets in your way.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) Devise a lucrative plan. Look over documents, update whatever needs it and change whatever isn't working for you.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) Slow down, look over your options and put your energy where it counts. Have a heart when it comes to helping those less fortunate.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) Look at situations clearly and make an honest assessment of what's possible. Refuse to let anyone rope you into a dubious scheme. Protect your reputation.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) Set your sights on something different. A taste of an exotic lifestyle, activity or belief will help you make better decisions.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) You can't please everyone, but you can follow your heart and do what makes you happy. Let experience guide you to do what's right.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) Assess what's happening before you make a move. Don't count on what others say. Verify information and stay on top of what everyone is doing. A change is necessary, so make it.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) What you do will have a significant impact. Lift up your peers and inspire them to be their best. Be a strong leader.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) Take a different approach and see what happens. Find the humor in situations that don't go according to plan. Seek out people who can help you.
