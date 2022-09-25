If your birthday is today: Changes to your living arrangements will pay off. Regroup, and you’ll come up with a plan that diminishes concerns. Don’t let financial uncertainty cause you to miss out on an opportunity. Consider what you value most, and you’ll devise a plan that will be equal to any foreseeable problems. Trust in your ability to get things done according to plan.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23): Taking a seminar, surfing the internet or practicing something you want to perfect will be satisfying and helpful. Address any partnership concerns and change what isn’t working for you.

