Today is the day of love.
While Valentine’s Day traditionally has been about sweethearts declaring their affection for each other, the holiday has evolved into a day where classmates exchange store-bought valentines, husbands clamor for last-minute gifts and dinner reservations and single gal pals share an evening together in what has become known as “Galentine’s Day.”
There is even a movement towards anti-Valentine’s Day for those who purposely eschew romance.
Valentine’s Day, or the Feast of St. Valentine, has a much darker origin than hearts, roses and chocolates. And as the holiday has evolved, so has the consumerism surrounding it.
Roman beginnings
The Catholic church recognizes more than one saint named Valentine. It’s not definitively known which one might have been the inspiration for Valentine’s Day, but the likely suspect is St. Valentine, of Rome.
Valentine was a priest in third century Rome. The emperor at the time, Claudius II, had passed a law that young men could not marry. He thought soldiers who had no family to worry about or support made better military men.
Valentine thought the law was unjust and continued to marry young couples in secret. When word of what Valentine was doing reached Claudius, he ordered that the priest be executed.
Imprisoned while awaiting his execution, legend says that Valentine fell in love with the jailer’s daughter, sending a love note to the girl signed, “From your Valentine.” It is a sentiment used by some senders today.
Like Christmas and the pagan holiday Saturnalia, it is thought that Valentine’s Day might have been created by Christians to lessen the importance of Lupercalia, a pagan fertility festival traditionally held from Feb. 13 to 15 each year.
Another symbol of Valentine’s Day, Cupid, has its roots in Greek mythology. Knows as Eros, he was the Greek god of desire, attraction and affection.
The son of Aphrodite, the love goddess, and Ares, the god of war, Eros was known for toying with the hearts and minds of both gods and mortals, using gold arrows to make them fall in love and lead arrows to sow dissent.
When the Romans adopted Greek mythology, Eros became Cupid, and they depicted him as a child-like cherub under the control of his mother. It was an antithesis to the manipulative, threatening, handsome young man of the Greek stories who held the relationship fates of mortals in his hands.
Chaucer and the Middle Ages
Feb. 14 officially became a holiday of love during the Middle Ages, when the French and the English, who believed that the day marked the beginning of mating season for birds, decided that a day of romance shouldn’t just be for lovers of the avian variety.
The first written evidence of the day appears in Geoffrey Chaucer’s 1375 poem, “Parliament of Foules”: “For this was sent on Seynt Valentyne’s Day, when every foul cometh ther to choose his mate.”
Written valentines gained popularity in the 15th century, and some of the most famous have been preserved, including one from Henry V to Catherine of Valois (he hired a writer to compose it).
Victorian vitriol
“To My Valentine: ‘Tis a lemon that I hand you and bid you now skidoo. Because I love another — and there is no chance for you.”
While printed cards didn’t come into fashion until the end of the 19th century, by the 1700s, it was common for lovers and friend to send each other Valentine’s Day messages or elaborate hand-made cards.
Permission to send heart-felt notes also led to the rise of what have become known as “vinegar valentines.”
“They probably started from a sort of anti-Valentine’s Day sentiment,” said Kristin Glomstad, collections manager and registrar at the Dubuque County Historical Society, which houses a small collection of late 19th and early 20th century Valentine’s Day cards. “The messages could range from playful insults to more spiteful things that we would now probably consider bullying or harassment.”
Meant to be spiteful and mocking, they were sent to discourage an unwanted suitor, target a specific issue (such as women’s suffrage) or to demean an employer or landlord. They usually were sent anonymously and, to add insult to injury, were sent C.O.D. (cash on delivery), which meant the recipient had to pay to read it.
“Just as conventional valentines could be sent from a secret admirer, vinegar valentines often were anonymous, allowing the sender to express a sentiment they likely would never say to the recipient in person,” Glomstad said.
The rise of chocolate
The Victorians also can take credit for the popularity of chocolate as a favorite Valentine’s Day gift.
While perfecting his drinking cocoa in 1840s London, Richard Cadbury found himself with an excess of cocoa butter. He fashioned the surplus into “eating chocolate” and began designing beautiful boxes in which to sell the chocolate.
It’s believed that Cadbury designed the first heart-shaped box and, being a savvy entrepreneur, he marketed the boxes as keepsakes once the chocolate was gone.
According to candystore.com, Americans buy 58 million pounds of chocolate each year for Valentine’s Day, and the bulk of it will be in the 40 million heart-shaped boxes that are sold annually.
Valentine’s Day amid a pandemic
The National Retail Association estimated that consumer spending for Valentine’s Day would top $21.8 billion in the U.S. this year, despite the fact that according to the association’s survey, only about 52% of Americans celebrate the holiday. Part of that spending went towards the 145 million cards that the Greeting Card Association estimates were sent this year.
While the annual dinner out might not be in the cards due to the pandemic (only 24% of those who responded to the survey said they planned on going out on the town), 73% said the holiday was important and that they would find a way to celebrate at home.
While online shopping has become the go-to for many consumers, the association said that this is the first year that small businesses have made the top five list of places where consumers shop for their Valentine’s Day gifts, a trend that can almost certainly be attributed to COVID-19.
And if you haven’t gotten that gift yet, it’s not too late — M&Ms, conversation hearts and Ghirardelli chocolates are the top three Valentine’s Day candy favorites of Iowans.
Sources: www.history.com; www.time.com; www.candystore.com; National Retail Federation — www.nrf.com; Greeting Card Association — www.greetingcard.org.