Marcus DeJesus.
GALENA, Ill. — The Galena Center for the Arts will host a “Support the Arts” garden party from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Aug 1, in Linmar Gardens, 504 Prospect St.
Music will be provided by Dubuque guitarist Marcus DeJesus, who has performed on multiple occasions for the Galena Center for the Arts’ Sunday Salon series.
In addition, light refreshments will be provided.
Tickets are $25 and are available at www.galenacenterforthearts.com.
