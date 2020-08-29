A group of Beckman Catholic students recently thought of a creative way to help fellow students do what they can during COVID-19.
They developed a prayer for an end to the coronavirus pandemic that will be shared with schools throughout the Archdiocese of Dubuque.
This group, with the guidance of Beckman’s Chaplain the Rev. Tyler Raymond, and Principal Marcel Kielkucki, completed their effort last week.
“I enjoy opportunities to grow spiritually and it seemed like a unique challenge to draft a prayer for the students of the archdiocese to use,” Tyler Salrin, Beckman senior and member of the campaign, said.
“The inspiration behind this campaign was to create a favorable and lasting impression regarding the pandemic,” Joan Hinerichsen, communications director at Beckman, said. “The hope is that when these students are older and look back on this time in their lives they will remember something positive”
Along with Salrin, senior Sean Hinerichsen, junior Annie Gulick and sophomores Stephanie Cortes and Gracie Hinerichsen are also part of the campaign.
The Prayerdemic Prayer Campaign was distributed to each school within the Archdiocese of Dubuque before the first day of the 2020-21 school year.
“In times of struggle and uncertainty,” Kielkucki said, “our faith can bring us together, particularly in prayer. Father Tyler helped the students to learn the basic framework of creating a formal prayer, and working together we developed a prayer that schools across our archdiocese will pray every day as we return to school. It was great working with them on this project.”
The goal is to engage more than 10,000 students, grades preschool-12th grade, to pause and pray the pandemic prayer at the same time each day. This will send an abundant amount of prayers asking for help in ending the coronavirus and healing those who are ill.
“It is vital for younger students as well as older students to recognize the importance of turning to the Lord first with prayer in times of crisis,” Hinerichsen said. “Prayer is an integral part of our Catholic schools and a peaceful way to unite one another.”