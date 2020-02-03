If you know of a free event coming up, contact Features Editor Megan Gloss at 563-588-5638 or megan.gloss@thmedia.com. Here are a few free events and destinations you can check out this week:
Thursday, Feb. 6
Scenic Art Loop Release Party. 5:30-7:30 p.m., Stoned Art Studio and Gallery, 1800 Central Ave. Meet and greet artists and supporters of the Scenic Art Loop, which showcases more than 35 regional artists, galleries and artisan shops in the Driftless region. Refreshments will be served. Details: 708-565-9768.
Friday, Feb. 7
Page to Stage: “The Princess and the Peas” Party. 3 p.m., Carnegie-Stout Public Library, 360 W. 11th St. For ages 4-8. Activities include a retelling of the fairy tale, decorating a pea pillow and more. Participants will receive one free children’s admission to the University of Dubuque’s production of “The Princess and the Peas,” on Sunday, Feb. 9, at the Heritage Center. Details: 563-589-4225, ext. 2228.
Dubuque New Car Dealer Show. 10 a.m.-8 p.m., Grand River Center, 500 Bell St. Explore more than 120 new makes and models. Refreshments available. This event runs through Sunday, Feb. 9. Details: tinyurl.com/v9vh9zr.
Saturday, Feb. 8
Winter Arts Snow Sculpting Festival. Noon-4 p.m., Washington Square. Professional and collegiate snow sculpting teams, community snow carving and free admission to the Dubuque Museum of Art.
Details: www.cityofdubuque.org.
Sunday, Feb. 9
Valentine Card Making. 1:30-3:30 p.m., Carnegie-Stout Public Library, 360 W. 11th St. Families of all ages are invited to make a card. No registration required.
Details: www.dubuque.lib.ia.us.