It was Saturday morning, April 6. We were having breakfast.
Our apartment was in a 19th century house in Normal, Ill., that had once belonged to the first president of Illinois State University.
The phone rang. Jan answered.
“It’s for you.”
The call was not unexpected.
“Got it, Sarge,” I said. “I’ll see you soon.”
Our newly designated National Guard battalion of mechanized infantry companies, recently attached to the 47th infantry division in Minnesota, was being activated. We were now a headquarters company. Chicago had erupted the day before with numerous fires, violence and looting as people showed their anger and grief about the terrible assassination of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. on Thursday, April 4, in Memphis, Tenn.
After four years as infantry soldiers, including two-plus years as part of Secretary of Defense Robert McNamara’s Selected Reserve Force — a back-up to Vietnam regulars — the Army had scrapped that idea, removed our designation and downsized the Illinois 33rd Infantry Division.
All of us — well-trained, combat infantrymen and tank soldiers who shared an armory in Bloomington, Ill., and most of us non-commissioned officers — had two choices: Become part of the motor pool or join a medical platoon and become company aid men, the designation for medics during the Vietnam era.
Two buddies who had joined the guard along with me in late 1963, shortly after John F. Kennedy was killed in Dallas, and who loved mechanical things — like working on cars, jeeps and trucks — went to the motor pool. Others were more interested in the medical option, learning new skills. I kept my E-5 sergeant’s pay grade as a E-5 specialist.
I packed a small bag, got into my fatigues, hugged my wife and told her not to worry, which I knew would not do much to calm her anxiety. This was a time before cellphones, and we knew there would not be any communication home.
Several hours later, after our unit had equipment packed, we boarded trucks and jeeps for Chicago. Traveling at convoy speed of 50 mph max up Route 66, we arrived at a grade school in a west side, residential neighborhood, south of Roosevelt Road and east of Cicero Avenue.
Darkness was soon upon us. The medical platoon, which I had joined two months earlier, set up a field infirmary, while other platoons got our motor pool operational; outfitted a headquarters operation; set-up a communications’ center, a field kitchen and eating area; and created make-shift sleeping quarters in the school gymnasium.
Many large cities had experienced disturbances, and Mayor Richard J. Daley knew he needed more backup for his over-extended, 10,000-plus police force who were trying to protect firefighters, neighborhoods and businesses.
Our 6,700 guardsmen were later joined by more than 5,000 Army soldiers sent by President Lyndon B. Johnson. Curfews were imposed for anyone younger than 21, sales of guns and ammunition were prohibited, and gas stations near the areas of the trouble were closed to reduce fire bombs.
We guardsmen were activated to federal duty under the leadership of the 5th Army. The Tet Offensive had erupted in January 1968. The false rumor quickly spread that we were going to Southeast Asia after the Chicago assignment ended.
Our medical platoon was straight out of central casting for “M.A.S.H.” Our captain was an OB/GYN. (There were no women in any Illinois Guard units in 1968.) He was paying back the army for helping him through medical school. Our lieutenant, serving as medical supply officer, was better suited to be part of the cooks. He was employed at his family’s Chinese restaurant in Peoria, Ill. Best of all, our sergeant and his father ran a funeral home.
We would sometimes joke that our sergeant handled our mistakes. Only one member of the platoon, outside of our M.D., had received formal medical training in the Army. The rest of us, who had basic first aid training as infantrymen or tankers, were learning how to give physicals and vaccinations as we were called into action in Chicago.
The first morning, a few of us walked outside the grade school to look at the neighborhood. We saw a young man walking two German shepherds and wearing a campaign button, “George Wallace for President.” This was strange for three reasons: Wallace was governor of Alabama and a blatant racist. And the neighborhood where the school was located was predominantly African American, as was the young man wearing the button. He repeated this walk on subsequent mornings.
As medical aid men, we had .45 caliber pistols and live ammunition, but our pistols were not supposed to be loaded. Infantry soldiers had M-14 rifles and ammunition. Those on patrol in open trucks hadn’t loaded their rifles on the first day, and some were shot at by snipers from windows above. By the time they loaded, the snipers had disappeared. Luckily, none of our guys were hit. Weapons were loaded after that, with the safetys engaged.
Medical troops were assigned to infantry companies in pairs. Stationed along Roosevelt Road, we saw lots of action. In addition to ongoing patrols and being a back-up to the police, who had their hands full, soldiers served as a show of force to help calm the majority of people who lived in the neighborhoods and who were not participating in the riot activities of fire bombs, looting and sniper fire.
Some of the residents thanked us for just being there, which was appreciated. In a kind gesture, some brought us cookies and cake.
I recall a hook-and-ladder truck rushing down the street, siren blaring and a firefighter dressed in heat-protective pants, wearing a T-shirt, holding on to the ladder near the tail end and eating a sandwich with his free hand. Chicago’s finest police and fire hero guys were on long shifts with very little down time. It took nearly three days to bring things under a semblance of control.
On the third day in Chicago, Rich and I — who had become close friends during our four years in the guard and with six months of that time spent at Fort Jackson, near Columbia, S.C. — were attached to an infantry company that had their headquarters located at one of the few food stores open in the immediate area under siege.
As evening approached, their company commander told us they were moving the headquarters. He asked if we’d like to go with them. We declined. Our orders were to remain at the grocery store for pick-up by our lieutenant.
In a few minutes, the captain and his staff were gone, leaving the two of us outside the store. A police sergeant also was located on the corner near a precinct telephone near the store. We explained to him why we were there. The three of us remarked how dark the street had become. The mayor’s curfew had limited traffic and directly affected those younger than 21 who caused much of the destruction. Darkness was enhanced by the number of street lights out of service from rocks and bullets.
Our policeman said his orders were to notify the precinct if he observed any suspicious activities. Meanwhile, we wondered what happened to our lieutenant. He was nearly an hour late. We heard music and noticed that it was coming from a bar across the street that had been closed but was now open with lights on and the jukebox volume cranked up.
“Unless you guys want to check out what’s happening over there, I’m going to call the precinct for some back-up.”
We declined since our orders were to be ready to aid soldiers and others with medical issues, not check IDs. He dialed the precinct.
Within a few minutes, two squad cars and a paddy wagon arrived, and the police headed in the bar to check things out. A guard truck, what we called a “deuce and a half” (5,000 pounds of truck, painted olive drab green and impressive) rolled in, and a squad of soldiers (10 of them) jumped out.
By this time, the police had a routine established. Anyone underage or without an ID was loaded in the paddy wagon.
Near the bar, there were apartments and people were looking out the windows. A young African-American, who was probably about 15 or 16, came out of a door to the upper floors. A cop stopped him, checked his ID and escorted him to the paddy wagon.
In a short amount of time, the bar had been closed and locked, and the police and soldiers had gone back to their respective places.
The lights of a jeep coming west on Roosevelt Road caught our eye. It was our ride. The lieutenant said, “Sorry guys, we got lost and took a wrong turn and nearly ended up in downtown Chicago. Hope your time here was non-eventful”.
“We had a little excitement, sir,” Rich and I said, “but it’s all under control now.”
We headed back to our school building.
Our units stayed in Chicago under the 5th Army command until April 11. The next day, we went back under state command. Next stop was Bloomington. We unpacked at the armory and looked forward to a good sleep on a real bed. All of us felt fortunate that no serious injuries were incurred. We took care of some minor things, treated wounds and handed out aspirin as needed and carefully limited Darvon use and antibiotics as prescribed by our captain.
Chicago was left with 11 dead citizens and 48 wounded by police. Ninety policemen also were injured. Due to the fires, looting and destruction, many parts of the neighborhoods affected were left with rubble, which was later cleared leaving empty lots for several years.
1968 was a tumultuous year. In addition to the ongoing Vietnam War and the murder of King, Sen. Robert Kennedy was assassinated two months later in L.A. as he launched his campaign for the presidency. The Democratic Convention in Chicago that August also was met with protests, violence and mayhem.
We were not activated to help.
In 1969, Sen. Ted Kennedy traveled to Pekin, Ill., to attend the funeral of Sen. Everett Dirksen, the Republican minority leader who helped President Johnson pass the 1964 Civil Rights Act. Our guard unit was activated to help protect Ted Kennedy should another crazed person attempt to assassinate him.
Fortunately, no trouble erupted.
In February 1970, my six years in the Guard was completed. Thanks to a nice benefit for guardsmen, the state of Illinois had paid my college tuition at Illinois State.
Reflecting on those times, we weren’t heroes in any sense, and I don’t believe our help had any lasting effect on helping preserve King’s legacy. We were just well-regulated, militia soldiers doing what we had enlisted to do to help make our state and nation a free and safer place to live.
Postscript
In 1977, the general manager of the Telegraph Herald in Dubuque recruited me from Peoria and another newspaper company to join his management team. In the mid-1980s, Larry McCoy, classified advertising manager at the TH, who had been recruited from Rockford, and I were volunteers in the orchestra of the Barn (now the Grand) Community Theater.
During a rehearsal break one evening, and to pass the time, I was sharing the story of Chicago guard duty with my bandmates. When we arrived at the part about the grocery store, the bar, the police and the soldiers. Larry turned to me and said, “You won’t believe this, but I was one of those soldiers on the deuce and a half.”
We both couldn’t believe the coincidence and laughed loudly.
Then, our drummer, turned around and said, “Guys, I was the young black kid. My dad and I were watching TV and we needed some more Pepsi and chips. We both forgot about the curfew, and I was nabbed and sent to jail. They let me call my dad, and he got me out of there.”
Larry said he was holding his rifle with fixed bayonet and remembered a man pulling back a window curtain in his house to see what was going on.
“That was my dad,” remarked the drummer.
We were in Dubuque and maybe somewhere in the Twilight Zone.