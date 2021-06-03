You don’t have to be familiar with the works of Shakespeare to enjoy Bell Tower Theater’s high school program presentation of “The Complete Works of William Shakespeare (Abridged).” In fact, you don’t even have to like Shakespeare. But if you like football, cooking shows, rap music or condiments (yes, ketchup and mustard make an appearance) mixed in with a dash of comedy and some talented local high school performers, then this is the show for you. The play covers all 37 of Shakespeare’s works in about 90 minutes, with a cast of nine actors playing multiple roles. The students taking part in the theater’s high school summer program range in age from 14 to 18 and are all Bell Tower veteran performers. They’re glad to be back on stage after a canceled program last year. “We couldn’t do the program last year because we were shut down,” said Miki Robinson, operations and marketing manager. “We couldn’t do a musical this year due to COVID(-19). This is the first year we’ve done a play.” Emily Konzen, 18, will be heading to Drake University in Des Moines in the fall to study musical theater and marketing. She said the silver lining to last year’s cancellations was how it crystallized her decision to continue seeking the spotlight. She has been participating in the youth programs at Bell Tower since sixth grade, and been a regular participant in musical productions at Hempstead High School. “Everything had shut down and I was like, ‘Wow, I really miss this,’” she said. “I was heartbroken. I wondered, ‘What do I do now?’ That was the point where I thought I really wanted to keep doing this.” The cast will be masked, as will the audience, to stay in adherence with the theater’s continued COVID-19 protocols. It’s something that has proved to be a challenge for the actors, although not necessarily a negative one. “It’s just become so normal,” Liam Thumser, 15, said. “It feels like a regular play. It’s definitely easier with a play. If it were a musical, it would be harder. But we don’t really notice it anymore.” Gabriel Green, 14, whose roles around town included James in “James and the Giant Peach” at the University of Dubuque when he was 10 years old, said wearing a mask helped hone his onstage skills as an actor. “It has been a challenge for me,” he said. “But it’s made me better with my eye expressions. And we have to be very big with our body language. We have to exaggerate even more. I think it’s increased my skills as an actor to do that kind of thing.” Maura Wright, 16, said acting with a mask on means both her body and voice need to step up. “You have to exaggerate more,” she said. “Just being as physically active as you can be. Any expression that isn’t through your body has to be through your voice. And I spend a lot of time portraying emotion with my eyes.” “You have to give the character more expression in other ways,” Maya Dirksen, 16, said. “I use my eyes and my body, especially my hands.” Payton Reid, 16, said she and her fellow actors enjoyed the gender-swapping in the play, which harkens back to the days of Shakespeare when male actors played all of the female roles. In the Bell Tower’s production, the ladies also are taking on some of the male roles, while the males, including Asher Soppe, 17, will play some female roles. “Body language is a big part of it,” said Soppe, who will inhabit the role of Juliet. Reid, Wright and Dirksen all cited “Romeo and Juliet” as one of their favorite Shakespeare plays. “I’ve only really read Shakespeare in class,” said Dirksen. “I always kind of hated it, with all of the old English, but this has been fun.” The cast also reflected on what their futures in the theater might look like. “I never wanted to do theater,” said Lucas Federonich, 16. “I was kind of dragged into it when I was younger. Then my freshman year I took theater and advanced theater. I genuinely still don’t remember why. But it kind of got me more invested. And something kind of clicked. It’s like a light bulb went on.” Federonich said he plans on pursuing psychology as a career, but he hopes to incorporate his growing love of theater into that occupation. “I think I would do it,” said Presley Weber, 14. “I’ve been doing it since I was little. I do like being onstage. I think I would pursue some occupation in the theater, maybe even writing or something behind the scenes.” Green said being a Bell Tower “theater kid” has had a profound effect on him. “It’s a big part of my life. It really is special to me,” he said. “I make all of these connections. At the end of the show I always feel so welcome, and it’s nice with all the applause. It makes me feel amazing about myself and makes me strive to do better, whether it’s on a stage or in other aspects of my life.” Wherever the road takes these young actors, they’ll always remember Dubuque is where they started. And maybe that will bring them back home on occasion. “Anywhere that this road takes me where I get to do this would be great,” Konzen said. “New York is the dream. But coming back to your hometown and being able to do this wouldn’t be a bad thing, either. The Dubuque theater scene really opened my eyes to what I could do. I don’t think I could’ve done it anywhere else.”
'We shall everyone be mask'd': Shakespeare parody marks return of summer programs at Bell Tower
- BY MICHELLE LONDON michelle.london@thmedia.com
