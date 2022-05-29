Hardcover Fiction
1. This Time Tomorrow, Emma Straub, Riverhead Books
2. Sea of Tranquility, Emily St. John Mandel, Knopf
3. Time Is a Mother, Ocean Vuong, Penguin Press
4. Lessons in Chemistry, Bonnie Garmus, Doubleday
5. The Paris Apartment, Lucy Foley, Morrow
6. Trust, Hernan Diaz, Riverhead Books
7. The Candy House, Jennifer Egan, Scribner
8. Book of Night, Holly Black, Tor
9. The Lincoln Highway, Amor Towles, Viking
10. The Midnight Library, Matt Haig, Viking
11. When Women Were Dragons, Kelly Barnhill, Doubleday
12. Remarkably Bright Creatures, Shelby Van Pelt, Ecco
13. The Lioness, Chris Bohjalian, Doubleday
14. The Summer Place, Jennifer Weiner, Atria
15. Cloud Cuckoo Land, Anthony Doerr, Scribner
Hardcover Nonfiction
1. River of the Gods: Genius, Courage, and Betrayal in the Search for the Source of the Nile, Candice Millard, Doubleday
2. Atlas of the Heart: Mapping Meaningful Connection and the Language of Human Experience, Brené Brown, Random House
3. Crying in H Mart: A Memoir, Michelle Zauner, Knopf
4. The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse, Charlie Mackesy, HarperOne
5. Atomic Habits: An Easy & Proven Way to Build Good Habits & Break Bad Ones, James Clear, Avery
6. Finding Me: A Memoir, Viola Davis, HarperOne
7. Mean Baby: A Memoir of Growing Up, Selma Blair, Knopf
8. Bittersweet: How Sorrow and Longing Make Us Whole, Susan Cain, Crown
9. This Will Not Pass: Trump, Biden, and the Battle for America’s Future, Jonathan Martin, Alexander Burns, Simon & Schuster
10. The 1619 Project: A New Origin Story, Nikole Hannah-Jones, The New York Times Magazine, One World
11. The Office BFFs: Tales of The Office from Two Best Friends Who Were There, Jenna Fischer, Angela Kinsey, Dey Street Books
12. Freezing Order: A True Story of Money Laundering, Murder, and Surviving Vladimir Putin’s Wrath, Bill Browder, Simon & Schuster
13. Taste: My Life Through Food, Stanley Tucci, Gallery Books
14. There Are Places in the World Where Rules Are Less Important Than Kindness: And Other Thoughts on Physics, Philosophy and the World, Carlo Rovelli, Riverhead Books
15. Half Baked Harvest Every Day: Recipes for Balanced, Flexible, Feel-Good Meals, Tieghan Gerard, Clarkson Potter
Trade Paperback Fiction
1. Book Lovers, Emily Henry, Berkley
2. The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo, Taylor Jenkins Reid, Washington Square Press
3. It Ends with Us, Colleen Hoover, Atria
4. Where the Crawdads Sing, Delia Owens, Putnam
5. Verity, Colleen Hoover, Grand Central
6. Klara and the Sun, Kazuo Ishiguro, Vintage
7. Malibu Rising, Taylor Jenkins Reid, Ballantine
8. People We Meet on Vacation, Emily Henry, Berkley
9. Circe, Madeline Miller, Back Bay
10. The Song of Achilles, Madeline Miller, Ecco
11. The Paper Palace, Miranda Cowley Heller, Riverhead Books
12. The Dictionary of Lost Words, Pip Williams, Ballantine
13. Oh William!, Elizabeth Strout, Random House
14. Beach Read, Emily Henry, Berkley
15. Conversations with Friends, Sally Rooney, Hogarth
Trade Paperback Nonfiction
1. Braiding Sweetgrass: Indigenous Wisdom, Scientific Knowledge, and the Teachings of Plants, Robin Wall Kimmerer, Milkweed Editions
2. All About Love: New Visions, bell hooks, Morrow
3. The Body Keeps the Score: Brain, Mind, and Body in the Healing of Trauma, Bessel van der Kolk, M.D., Penguin
4. A Swim in a Pond in the Rain: In Which Four Russians Give a Master Class on Writing, Reading, and Life, George Saunders, Random House
5. The Splendid and the Vile: A Saga of Churchill, Family, and Defiance During the Blitz, Erik Larson, Crown
6. Between Two Kingdoms: A Memoir of a Life Interrupted, Suleika Jaouad, Random House
7. Maus I: A Survivor’s Tale, Art Spiegelman, Pantheon
8. Educated: A Memoir (An Indies Introduce Title), Tara Westover, Random House
9. Entangled Life: How Fungi Make Our Worlds, Change Our Minds & Shape Our Futures, Merlin Sheldrake, Random House
10. Make, Sew and Mend: Traditional Techniques to Sustainably Maintain and Refashion Your Clothes, Bernadette Banner, Page Street Publishing
11. Talking to Strangers: What We Should Know about the People We Don’t Know, Malcolm Gladwell, Back Bay
12. The Code Breaker: Jennifer Doudna, Gene Editing, and the Future of the Human Race, Walter Isaacson, Simon & Schuster
13. Somebody’s Daughter: A Memoir, Ashley C. Ford, Flatiron Books: An Oprah Book
14. Under the Banner of Heaven, Jon Krakauer, Anchor
15. All That She Carried: The Journey of Ashley’s Sack, a Black Family Keepsake, Tiya Miles, Random House
Mass Market
1. Dune, Frank Herbert, Ace
2. 1984, George Orwell, Signet
3. Dune Messiah, Frank Herbert, Ace
4. Bridgerton: The Duke and I, Julia Quinn, Avon
5. Mistborn: The Final Empire, Brandon Sanderson, Tor
6. Good Omens, Neil Gaiman, Terry Pratchett, Morrow
7. The Name of the Wind, Patrick Rothfuss, DAW
8. The Way of Kings, Brandon Sanderson, Tor
9. Slaughterhouse-Five, Kurt Vonnegut, Laurel Leaf
10. Bridgerton: The Viscount Who Loved Me, Julia Quinn, Avon
Early and Middle Grade Readers
1. The First Cat in Space Ate Pizza, Mac Barnett, Shawn Harris (Illus.), Katherine Tegen Books
2. Swim Team, Johnnie Christmas, HarperAlley
3. The Marvellers (Marvellerverse #1), Dhonielle Clayton, Khadijah Khatib (Illus.), Henry Holt and Co. BYR
4. Zachary Ying and the Dragon Emperor, Xiran Jay Zhao, Margaret K. McElderry Books
5. Super Extra Deluxe Essential Handbook (Pokémon), Scholastic
6. Guts: A Graphic Novel, Raina Telgemeier, Graphix
7. Smile: A Graphic Novel, Raina Telgemeier, Graphix
8. The Awakening Storm: A Graphic Novel (City of Dragons #1), Jaimal Yogis, Vivian Truong (Illus.), Graphix
9. Wingbearer, Marjorie Liu, Teny Issakhanian (Illus.), Quill Tree Books
10. The One and Only Bob, Katherine Applegate, Patricia Castelao (Illus.), Harper
11. New Kid, Jerry Craft, Quill Tree Books
12. Miss Quinces: A Graphic Novel, Kat Fajardo, Graphix
13. Witchlings, Claribel A. Ortega, Scholastic Press
14. Allergic, Megan Wagner Lloyd, Michelle Mee Nutter (Illus.), Graphix
15. Friends Forever, Shannon Hale, LeUyen Pham (Illus.), First Second
Young Adult
1. I Kissed Shara Wheeler, Casey McQuiston, Wednesday Books
2. Family of Liars, E. Lockhart, Delacorte Press
3. We Were Liars, E. Lockhart, Ember
4. Gallant, V.E. Schwab, Greenwillow Books
5. They Both Die at the End, Adam Silvera, Quill Tree Books
6. Firekeeper’s Daughter, Angeline Boulley, Henry Holt and Co. BYR
7. Iron Widow, Xiran Jay Zhao, Penguin Teen
8. The Girl from the Sea: A Graphic Novel, Molly Knox Ostertag, Graphix
9. The Lesbiana’s Guide to Catholic School, Sonora Reyes, Balzer + Bray
10. One of Us Is Lying, Karen M. McManus, Delacorte Press
11. I Must Betray You, Ruta Sepetys, Philomel Books
12. The Girl Who Fell Beneath the Sea, Axie Oh, Feiwel & Friends
13. She Gets the Girl, Rachael Lippincott, Alyson Derrick, Simon & Schuster Books for Young Readers
14. Bravely, Maggie Stiefvater, Disney Press
15. Legendborn (An Indies Introduce Title), Tracy Deonn, Margaret K. McElderry Books
Children’s Illustrated
1. Oh, the Places You’ll Go!, Dr. Seuss, Random House
2. Goodnight Moon, Margaret Wise Brown, Clement Hurd (Illus.), Harper
3. The Very Hungry Caterpillar, Eric Carle, World of Eric Carle
4. Perfectly Pegasus, Jessie Sima, Simon & Schuster Books for Young Readers
5. Lizzy and the Cloud, Terry Fan, Eric Fan, Simon & Schuster Books for Young Readers
6. Good Night, Gorilla, Peggy Rathmann, Putnam
7. Knight Owl, Christopher Denise, Christy Ottaviano Books
8. Pretty Perfect Kitty-Corn, Shannon Hale, LeUyen Pham (Illus.), Abrams
9. Book of Questions, Pablo Neruda, Paloma Valdivia (Illus.), Sara Lissa Paulson (Transl.), Enchanted Lion Books
10. Where the Wild Things Are, Maurice Sendak, Harper
11. Brown Bear, Brown Bear, What Do You See?, Bill Martin Jr., Eric Carle (Illus.), Henry Holt and Co. BYR
12. Big Truck Little Island, Chris Van Dusen, Candlewick
13. Dragons Love Tacos, Adam Rubin, Daniel Salmieri (Illus.), Dial
14. Disney Encanto Little Golden Book, Naibe Reynoso (Adapt.), Alejandro Mesa (Illus.), Golden Books/Disney
15. Chicka Chicka Boom Boom, Bill Martin Jr., John Archambault, Lois Ehlert (Illus.), Little Simon
Children’s Series
1. Heartstopper, Alice Oseman, Graphix
2. Wings of Fire, Tui T. Sutherland, Scholastic
3. The Bad Guys, Aaron Blabey, Scholastic
4. Cat Kid Comic Club, Dav Pilkey, Graphix
5. Elephant and Piggie, Mo Willems, Hyperion
6. Diary of a Wimpy Kid, Jeff Kinney, Amulet
7. Dragon Masters, Tracey West, Graham Howells (Illus.), Scholastic
8. I Survived, Lauren Tarshis, Alvaro Sarraseca (Illus.), Scholastic
9. Magic Tree House, Mary Pope Osborne, Sal Murdocca (Illus.), Random House Books for Young Readers
10. Harry Potter, J.K. Rowling, Scholastic/Arthur A. Levine Books
