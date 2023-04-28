The Julien Dubuque International Film Festival will take place Wednesday-Sunday, April 26-30. Visit julienfilmfest.com for more information.
Title: “Black Bags”
Genre: Feature-length
thriller.
Country: U.S.A.
Run time: 87 minutes.
Director: Joshua Brandon.
Writers: Story by Adam Pachter. Screenplay by Adam Pachter and Angela Bourassa.
Producers: Joshua Brandon, Peter Foldy, BL Fleischer and Ronnie Wiskup.
Trailer: tinyurl.com/BlackBagsFilm
When to see it: 5:15 p.m. today, Grand Opera House. 3:30 p.m. Sunday, April 30, Five Flags Theater. Times and locations are subject to change. Visit julienfilmfest.com for the most up-to-date information.
Synopsis: On a lonely Greyhound bus, Tess meets Sara. They share a destination and identical suitcases, but not much more.
A deadly game of cat and mouse ensues when Tess accidentally takes Sara’s bag. What she discovers in the suitcase will have Sara showing up at Tess’ home, telling her, “Since yours are the only fingerprints on that bag, you’re going to have to help me destroy the thing.”
Behind the scenes: Both of the female leads in “Black Bags” will be familiar to TV audiences: Olesya Rulin (Tess) has appeared in all three installments of “High School Musical” and had a five-episode arc on “NCIS: Los Angeles,” while Laura Vandervoort (Sara) portrayed Supergirl on “Smallville,” and had leading roles in the Canadian series “Bitten” and the re-boot of the sci-fi series “V.”
Director/producer Scott Brandon hopes audiences will embrace the thriller elements of “Black Bags,” as well as the dynamic leads.
“I hope (people) will love the mystery elements and all the twists and turns,” he said. “But also that they’ll enjoy a powerful film with two female lead characters who aren’t fighting over a man.”
