Joe Walsh announces lineup for veterans benefit
HOUSTON — Joe Walsh will be joined by ZZ Top, Brad Paisley, Sheryl Crow, and Jason Isbell and The 400 Unit at his VetsAid music festival to benefit veterans.
The award-winning musician announced Monday that tickets for the Nov. 10 concert at the Toyota Center in Houston will go on sale Friday.
In its first two years, net proceeds have allowed VetsAid to disburse nearly $1.2 million in grants. Grants this year will go to Houston-area organizations.
In a statement, Walsh said “all are welcome to celebrate the things that unite us as Americans: good friends, open hearts and great music!”
Walsh’s father died while stationed on Okinawa, Japan, when the musician was 20 months old. He offers free guitar lessons to wounded veterans at Walter Reed National Medical Center, outside Washington.
Tom Hanks to read audio edition of Patchett novel
NEW YORK — The audio edition of Ann Patchett’s new novel has a voice that listeners should find familiar: Tom Hanks.
HarperAudio announced Monday that the Oscar-winning actor is narrating Patchett’s “The Dutch House,” which comes out September 24. The book is a multigenerational story centered on siblings Danny and Maeve, and told from Danny’s point of view. Patchett said that she and Hanks have become friendly over the past few years. She interviewed him in Washington, D.C., when he was promoting his book of stories, “Uncommon Type.” He and his wife, Rita Wilson, have also met with Patchett in Nashville, where she runs Parnassus Books.
Hanks has narrated audiobooks before, including “Uncommon Type” and Stephen Colbert’s “I Am a Pole (And So Can You!)”
Missy Elliott to receive Michael Jackson award
NEW YORK — Missy Elliott, one of the most iconic players in the history of music videos, will receive the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award at the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards.
MTV announced Monday that Elliott will also perform on Aug. 26 at the Prudential Center in Newark, N.J.
Since her debut video for “The Rain (Supa Dupa Fly)” in 1997, where she sported an inflated trash bag with confidence and charisma, Elliott has been a powerhouse on the music video scene with an oddball, eccentric and creative style that’s inspired generations after her.
Her upcoming performance on the VMA stage will mark her first since 2003.
Elliott became the first female rapper inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame earlier this year.