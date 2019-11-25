Last month, Netflix began testing a new speed-watching feature to help subscribers binge on their shows 1.5 times faster! Really? Are you so pressed for time that you have to watch your favorite programs on fast-forward?
Not really. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Americans average over five hours of free time daily! But how do you decide to use that free time? Staring at one screen or another, hardly moving.
A RAND Corporation study, based on government data on 32,000 Americans, finds that no gender or economic group is spending even 7% of their free time on physical activity. That’s a measly 21 out of the 300 minutes available every day! No wonder obesity, diabetes, depression and some cancers are on the rise!
Clearly motivation — not time — is most folks’ main obstacle to physical activity. So we’re suggesting a few smart steps that will move you psychologically so that you’re interested in moving physically.
To begin getting a minimum of 30 to 60 minutes a day of moderate-intensity aerobic activity, plus muscle-strengthening activities twice weekly, adopt these motivation-boosting techniques:
• Meditate for 10 minutes morning and evening. Clearing away stress will give you energy.
• Make exercise a family/buddy activity. Showing you care for one another will increase both your positive feelings about yourself and your power to improve your health.
• Set realistic goals, then reward yourself when you hit them. Lose four pounds in a month, if needed. Buy new jeans! Get 300 minutes of activity this week — you earned a massage!
Mehmet Oz, M.D. is host of “The Dr. Oz Show,” and Mike Roizen, M.D. is Chief Wellness Officer and Chair of Wellness Institute at Cleveland Clinic. To live your healthiest, tune into “The Dr. Oz Show” or visit www.sharecare.com.