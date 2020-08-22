We are living in one of the most stressful periods in our lifetimes.
As the pandemic goes on and the numbers of those infected continues to rise, it seems like there is no end in sight. Many people, perhaps including yourself, also are suffering from loss and grief due to illness, deaths, unemployment, separation from loved ones and many other difficult circumstances.
Many people are putting themselves at risk as essential workers, both those in the medical field and those with positions that could require contact with the public, for example, teachers and those who work at schools. These are extremely difficult situations to navigate.
The experience of chronic stress affects us both inwardly and outwardly.
Inwardly, we are more likely to suffer from depression, which is related to the feeling of hopelessness about the future. We all are suffering from chronic uncertainty about how this crisis is going to be resolved and when.
Outwardly, we have an increased tendency to become irritable with others for reasons that normally would not bother us. We might experience increased levels of anger welling up inside us and notice how other people are unusually hostile in their attitudes, words and actions.
This is a moment that tests our resiliency, which is defined as “the capacity to recover quickly from difficulties; durability.” It refers to the ability to regain our proper shape after a time of testing. Resiliency involves our endurance through this extended period of suffering and the spiritual resources we have to draw upon to persevere.
When we are drained emotionally and physically from the stress and strain of life in the time of pandemic, taking time for spiritual renewal can provide new energy for the journey. Times of prayer, meditation, devotions, Scripture study and worship can reorient us toward the ultimate source of life that is greater than our feelings.
One of the most renewing spiritual practices for me is deep breathing. When inhaling deeply, I focus on receiving divine peace and love. When exhaling fully, I release to God my fear and anxiety. Personal spiritual practices can be a resource for remaining resilient in this time of trial.
The spiritual life not only assists us in our personal wellness. The great religious traditions also have the power to turn us from self-concern toward care for the well-being of others. Loving your neighbor as yourself is a gift that allows resilient people to resist the tide of anger and blame that threatens to overwhelm us.
Neighborly love can take the form of wearing a mask, maintaining best practices of social distancing, calling a lonely neighbor and donating to a charitable organization that helps people in need.
By contributing generously to the common good, we help build up the resiliency of our community.