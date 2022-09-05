It seems like yesterday that we were washing off our groceries before putting them away and unable to see our near and dear for fear of spreading COVID-19. But the Center for Disease Control and Prevention’s recent loosening of restrictions is a game changer.
The new guidelines say folks who are exposed to COVID-19 don’t have to quarantine at home but should wear a mask for 10 days and test on day five to see if they’ve contracted COVID-19. Also, you don’t have to stay 6 feet from others, and there’s no recommendation that schools and daycare facilities enforce quarantine or test-to-stay programs for people exposed to COVID-19. Why? Because a vast majority of people have some immunity and are unlikely to become severely ill.
Take heart with this news: Salt substitutes made from potassium chloride really do lower blood pressure and protect you from heart attacks, stroke and death. Researchers found that overall salt subs reduce systolic pressure (the top number) by 4.6 mmHg and diastolic pressure by 1.6 mmHg.
Bone up on this development: Postmenopausal women can receive more effective osteoporosis care. German researchers discovered that some combinations of osteoporosis medications prevent fractures better than others when taken in a particular order. They also found that drug combinations that cause the most rapid increases in bone density might not help in the long run and cause accelerated bone loss after treatment stops. More time might be required for the data to be tested and put into routine practice, but ask your doctor about it if you’re diagnosed with osteoporosis.
Health pioneer Michael Roizen, M.D., is chief wellness officer emeritus at the Cleveland Clinic and author of four No. 1 New York Times bestsellers. His next book is “The Great Age Reboot: Cracking the Longevity Code for a Younger Tomorrow.” Do you have a topic Dr. Mike should cover in a future column? If so, please email questions@GreatAgeReboot.com.
