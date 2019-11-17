Of all the Federalist Papers written to convince Americans that the recently created Constitution deserved ratification, the most famous was Federalist 10, published this week (Nov. 22) in 1787.
James Madison argued for a large republic with a large population, as a way to minimize the threat of “Tyranny of the Majority” that he had witnessed in the state governments under the previous national government, the Articles of Confederation.
It had resulted in majority “factions” — political advocacy coalitions — of like-minded people formed to force state legislators to pass laws good for them, the majority, or be voted out of office by them, the voting majority. Usually, what was good for majorities wasn’t good for minorities or individuals, hence the “tyranny” of their majority power.
Madison believed that in large nations with large populations there would be so many factions formed, all counterbalancing one another, that no one majority faction would be in place long enough to impose its will.
But he also believed that in a large nation there would be so much geographic distance between like-minded people — and between those people and the far more distant national government — that they would not be able to communicate, let alone coordinate, their like-
mindedness into a politically effective majority faction.
Granted, Madison understood communication would greatly improve through the years, but odds are he never contemplated the communication effectiveness of social media, which now threatens, if it hasn’t already undermined, his entire premise.
Thanks to social media, like-minded people from across our continental nation are able to identify one another and form online factions that allow them to repeatedly communicate their shared beliefs. And the constant repetitiveness social media makes possible results in such constant reinforcement of those beliefs that they become ingrained, and the faction is convinced that only those beliefs are the truth.
Also, the old “media” was populated by professional journalists, most of whom had degrees in journalism, and skeptical editors who demanded they rely on multiple credible sources and fact-check their stories.
Today’s social media is mostly populated by people with no journalistic training, but plenty of opinions and grievances that they share with their fellow faction members on Twitter, Facebook, etc. And “the truth” is that these opinions and grievances usually are inflammatory exaggerations or outright lies that result in highly partisan passions.
The result has been a highly partisan nation, politically, economically, culturally and socially, in which we identify less as American citizens and more as members of groups, the modern-day equivalent of factions, demanding group rights that all others must respect — or else.
Call it “Tyranny of Groupthink,” which James Madison would have dreaded just as much as “Tyranny of the Majority.”