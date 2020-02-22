SINSINAWA, Wis. — The annual Mass to commemorate the death of the Venerable Samuel Mazzuchelli, OP, will take place at 10 a.m. Sunday, March 1, at St. Patrick’s Church, 237 E. Main St., in Benton.
The Mazzuchelli Assembly 4th Degree Knights of Columbus will host a social in the parish hall following the Mass.
Mazzuchelli began his ministry in the 1830s, working with Native Peoples of the upper Midwest. He established the congregation of the Dominican Sisters of Sinsinawa in 1847.
Mazzuchelli died in a house near St. Patrick’s Church on Feb. 23, 1864, and is buried in the parish cemetery. This year marks the 156th anniversary of his death.
For more information, call 608-744-3639 or visit www.sinsinawa.org.