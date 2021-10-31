Tracey Rush remembers the scariest music she heard as a child. It was meant to introduce an audience of children to feelings of terror.
“The most terrifying music I remember as a child was the Wicked Witch’s-Miss Gulch’s theme music in ‘The Wizard of Oz,’” said Rush, a Dubuque composer and founder of the Northeast Iowa School of Music. “It comes on when Miss Gulch is riding her bike, and again when Dorothy looks out her window during the tornado and sees Miss Gulch riding her bicycle.”
The music plays as the bicycle becomes a broom, and Gulch transforms into the movie’s principal villain, the Wicked Witch.
“Like a Wagner leitmotif, it comes back often to send terror into the hearts of small children,” Rush said.
The time for ghosts, ghouls and goblins, Halloween also is a good time to celebrate scary, spooky, creepy or even silly songs from the “graveyard smash” novelty hit “Monster Mash,” by Boris Pickett and the Crypt-Kickers, to Rob Zombie’s “Living Dead Girl.”
Here is a look at some appropriate songs for Halloween or any witching hour.
THE SONG THAT MADE TRACEY RUSH RUN AND HIDERush said that the terrifying witch theme from “The Wizard of Oz” left an indelible impression on her childhood.
“Growing up, whenever I would hear that music come on in the movie, I would run from the living room into the kitchen and curl up in a fetal position in the corner between the fridge and the oven, as if those wretched flying monkeys couldn’t get me there,” she said.
Rush ran off to hide so often upon hearing that song that she cannot recall seeing the scene of the monkeys capturing Dorothy and her friends until she reached adulthood.
A piece of orchestral music also casts a cloud of suspense over Rush — the “Dream of a Witches’ Sabbath” movement from Berlioz’s Symphonie Fantastique.
“The Dubuque Symphony performed it sometime in the ‘80s or ‘90s under the baton of Nick Palmer,” Rush said. “I was the principal violist and found the music was both creepy and fascinating at the same time. The strings make sounds like rattling bones and screeches and the whole orchestra just sounds evil. It reminded me of the flying monkeys.”
CLASSICAL AND CINEMATIC CHILLERS Retired Dubuque radio personality Paul Hemmer lists a number of classical pieces as the scariest examples of music he has heard.
“The scary Halloween things that come to mind include Rachmaninoff’s C Minor prelude, Rachmaninoff’s ‘Isle of the Dead,’ ‘Hall of the Mountain King’ by Greig, Saint-Saëns’ ‘Danse Macabre,’ Mousoursky’s ‘Night on Bare Mountain’ Bach’s Tocatta & Fugue in D Minor, Carl Orff’s ‘La Fortuna,’ from ‘Carmina Burana,’ and Verdi’s ‘Dies Ire.’”
Like Rush, Hemmer also includes Berlioz’ “Witches Sabbath.” From movie scores, Hemmer includes Bernard Hermann’s “Prelude to ‘Psycho.’”
“I should have included John Williams’ score for a ‘Dracula’ — the one with Frank Langella,” Hemmer said. “I remember seeing that at the Grand (in Dubuque). That was when they had a bat problem and they were flying everywhere the afternoon I saw it with my son, Steve. It surely added to the atmosphere.”
The use of minor keys figure in many of the works cited by Hemmer.
“In scoring music, they are used to evoke sadness or fear,” he said.
Dissonance also plays a role in heightening a piece of music’s spooky attributes.
“Dissonance is a common device to create tension,” Hemmer said. “On a piano, play an adjoining black and white key together. That creates dissonance. Add more unrelated notes together and you get more dissonance.”
Use of a tri-tone also can increase the creepiness of a piece of music.
“The tri-tone was once called the ‘devil’s music,’” Hemmer said. “It’s also called an augmented fourth. An augmented chord can also create a sound of anticipation. Descending dissonance in low brass creates a sense of doom. Low clarinets or bassoons playing in a minor key or playing a descending minor scale is also scary. Bernard Herrmann used high strings playing heavily accented dissonant notes to create that stabbing effect in the shower (in ‘Psycho’). Of course, the church organ playing in a minor key is always effective.”
Garrett Hohmann, of Dubuque, cited cinematic songs as providing scary musical moments — Thom Yorke’s “Suspurium,” from the “Suspuria” soundtrack; Hermann’s “Carlotta’s Portrait,” from the “Vertigo” soundtrack; and Bobby Krlic’s “The Blessing,” from the “Midsommar” soundtrack.
SEVEN SONGS TITLED “HALLOWEEN”Although not always frightening, there are numerous songs that have been named after the Oct. 31 haunted holiday.
Musical artists with songs titled “Halloween” include Misfits (1981), Siouxsie and the Banshees (1981), Dream Syndicate (1982), Dead Kennedys (1982), Dave Matthews Band (1998), Matt Pond PA (2005) and Phoebe Bridgers (2020), among others.
Al Jourgensen, of Ministry, wrote and released the creepy song, “(Every Day is) Halloween,” in 1984, and the song has become a gothic favorite.
13 SCARY, FUN OR CREEPY SONGS TO ENJOY ON HALLOWEENWhat follows is an incomplete list of songs from various genres of popular music that sound creepy, scary, fun — or all three.
- “Monster Mash,” Boris Pickett and the Crypt-Kickers (1962).
- “Careful With That Axe, Eugene,” Pink Floyd (1969).
- “D.O.A.,” Bloodrock (1971).
- “I Love the Dead,” Alice Cooper (1973).
- “Dark Lady,” Cher (1974).
- “Bela Lugosi’s Dead,” Bauhaus (1979).
- “Dead Joe,” The Birthday Party (1982).
- “Waking the Witch,” Kate Bush (1985).
- “South of Heaven,” Slayer (1988).
- “Closer,” Nine Inch Nails (1994).
- “Living Dead Girl,” Rob Zombie (1999).
- “Bloody Mary,” Lady Gaga (2011).
- “Miste,” Haxan Cloak (2013).