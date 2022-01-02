When a new year begins, new promises are made.
Gyms will be filled, finances will be reviewed, all signs of New Year’s resolutions made by local residents.
For many, the resolution is an attempt to make one’s life better in some way, to patch a hole in one’s habits or accomplish a long-envisioned dream.
While many of these self-imposed promises fizzle out during the year, some are maintained and accomplished, and many local health and finance efforts have been helping people meet these resolutions each new year.
“A lot of people do new year’s resolutions,” said Amanda Schaul, community registered dietitian with UnityPoint Health. “We get people that want to come in and chat and talk with a dietitian about what they should be doing.”
For many, weight loss is a simple but not necessarily easy resolution to pursue. Many smaller resolutions often involve swearing off a particularly sinful food for one year, while others make more sweeping dietary goals in pursuit of weight loss, but Schaul argued that those smaller goals are often the wiser resolutions to make.
“I think the biggest thing people fall short on is they are trying to set overall goals that are too drastic to start out with,” she said. “They start with something that is not sustainable instead of starting with small changes that build up to the overall goal.”
Schaul said nearly anyone can make small resolutions that cut back on one unhealthy part of their regular diet. She pointed to soda as an easy choice.
“Soda is a big one,” she said. “It can be a lot of added calories and carbs, and it can be good to cut back on how many you have per day.”
For those wishing to lose weight, she also suggested adopting a resolution to simply cook more meals at home per week.
“If you are eating at home, you can eat healthier than going out, and you can better control your calorie intake,” Schaul said.
At Volv Fitness in Dubuque, it’s not uncommon to see a boost in memberships in January as many residents make resolutions to better their physical fitness.
Tony Summer, a physical trainer at Volv, said he often works with people early in the year who establish New Year’s resolutions — often to lose weight — other times to accomplish a specific goal, such as running a 5 kilometer race.
“We always see an uptick in the first of the year,” Summer said. “For a lot of people, it’s a fresh start of trying to create a new habit.”
Like Schaul, Summer said his first advice to those looking to lose weight at the gym is to reel in the ambition of their New Year’s resolutions and take incremental steps to physical fitness instead of bounding leaps.
“Someone can come in who hasn’t worked out in nine months and say they will work out every single day in January,” Summer said. “My job involves asking them to take a much more patient approach than that individual would like.”
Weight loss, like any fitness goal, takes time and requires patience, Summer said. More importantly, the overall goal of fitness is to establish long-term habits, not fleeting accomplishments created by New Year’s resolutions.
“What you are doing on day one, can you do it on day 101 or day 1,001?” Summer said. “Just because you reach your goal, your personal fitness doesn’t go away.”
Not all resolutions are health driven, though. For some, a New Year’s resolution allows for them to make changes that will improve their overall finances.
Bradley Weitzel, vice president of Weitzel Financial Services Inc., said resolutions can be made to put more money into one’s retirement or improve overall income, but he added that any financial resolutions must last longer than a year.
“You don’t want an artificial start and end point,” Weitzel said. “I think it’s continually important for people to reassess what their goals are.”
Weitzel said some will seek to speak with financial advisors around the beginning of the year, but it is something he does not recommend. Those seeking financial assistance must meet more regularly than annually with their advisors to be better prepared to move their finances in the right direction.
“We’re always trying to address the ongoing development of their financial plan,” Weitzel said. “We look at how life is changing, how external forces like the stock market are being affected. How are we getting closer to those targets.”
Weitzel said consistent and resolute financial planning can put anyone’s resolutions closer to reality. He also said that simply speaking with an advisor is not enough. Resolutions require regular action by those making them. That means less unnecessary spending and budgeting.
“It’s always a two-way street,” he said. “There are things we can help with externally, but it also comes down to them.”