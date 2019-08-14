The National Mississippi River Museum & Aquarium, Port of Dubuque, will be expanding its toddler series this fall.
Toddler Time, formally called Toddler Tuesdays, is a program for ages 2-4 and takes place monthly from September through April.
Each month, programs are themed around an animal and incorporate a craft, story and trip to one of the museum’s exhibits.
“We heard overwhelmingly from working parents that they would love to be able to access this program if it were offered on the weekend,” said Wendy Scardino, director of marketing and communications, in a press release. “It made perfect sense to give more parents and caregivers an opportunity to spend meaningful time with their little ones in a structured atmosphere through a Saturday morning program.”
Toddler Time is offered at 9 and 10:30 a.m. the first Tuesday of each month, as well as 10:30 Saturday.
The program costs $10 for non-members and $8 for members, which includes one child and one parent or caregiver. Additionally, participants are able to access the Mississippi River Discovery Center building following their scheduled program.
For more information, visit rivermuseum.com/toddler-time.