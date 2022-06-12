While the wild west conjures up visions of desert towns and Ponderosa-sized ranches, in the early 19th century, Mississippi River towns were the western frontier.
While the Iowa Legislature incorporated the town of Bellevue in 1836, a government wasn’t formed until 1841, leaving Bellevue open to lawlessness and a lot of political upheaval.
The tide began to turn in Bellevue around the spring of 1837 when a large group of settlers from Michigan came to Bellevue. The influx of strangers created tension with the original settlers.
William Brown, one of the new arrivals, quickly became a town favorite. He purchased the hotel and paid high wages to haulers he hired to bring wood over the Mississippi River ice during the winter months.
While many in Bellevue began to consider him a friend, some began to accuse Brown of gaining his wealth through fraudulent means. Two factions quickly formed — those who considered Brown a friend and those who didn’t.
Those who weren’t among his friends accused him of a number of wrongdoings — cattle rustling, dispersing counterfeit money and other misdeeds. Soon, the two groups were harassing each other whenever they had a chance.
In 1838, Brown ran for Jackson County sheriff, losing to William Warren. Around the same time, Thomas Cox, a Jackson County Democrat, was elected to the Iowa Territory House of Representatives. Cox and Brown were acquainted with each other, and by all accounts, seemed to have a good relationship.
Cox and Brown’s cordiality quickly disappeared when Cox brought a colleague to Bellevue to search for stolen horses. Warren, upon hearing the description of the horses, said he had recently seen horses that looked similar at Brown’s hotel.
Then in 1840, Brown was selected in Cox’s absence as the territorial house candidate. Cox ran as an independent and won the election, but he never forgave Brown for what he considered a slight.
An incident at the Jackson Day celebratory ball, during which a woman appeared and told committee head James Mitchell, a Democrat, that James Thompson, a friend of Brown’s, had broken into her house and attempted to assault her, might have been the spark that lit the flame of what would become known as the Bellevue War.
Mitchell confronted Thompson. Both men were armed and fired their weapons. Thompson’s misfired. Mitchell’s didn’t. Mitchell was charged with murder and confined to a room at the justice office.
Cox, having had enough of the antics of Brown’s crew, drafted a warrant for the arrest of Brown and 22 of his men. He ordered Warren to form a posse, but Warren warned Cox that Brown had a lot of friends and he might be making a mistake in attempting to arrest him.
Brown offered to turn himself in, but refused to give up any information on his friends. That wasn’t good enough for Cox, and the recruitment of a posse began.
On April 1, 1840, the posse of 40 men descended on Brown’s hotel, intent on arresting Brown and the others named in the warrant. There were many residents of Bellevue who supported Brown, but they left when they saw the posse approaching with military precision.
Brown was at the door holding a rifle and, upon seeing the posse, agreed to surrender and lowered his weapon, which accidentally discharged. Two members of the posse fired back, killing Brown.
What followed was a gunfight that killed three members on each side of the dispute, and a civilian, Andrew Farley, who had come to the scene to help the wounded. The hotel was set on fire by the posse, causing most of those inside to flee. Those that were captured had their fate determined by the posse, who took a vote on whether to hang them or whip them.
What was left of Brown’s group were whipped and banished from the county. A jury determined that the posse had acted reasonably based on the circumstances.
Warren, despite once facing off in the sheriff’s election with William Brown, later said there was never any evidence against Brown, and that many of the stories of how he built his wealth were rumor and speculation. He had not wanted to arrest him.
Cox was re-elected to the house and later to the territory senate. Much of the evidence that led to the Bellevue War indicates that it may have simply been a bitter political rivalry.
Sources: www.genealogytrails.com; “The Bullet, Not the Ballot Box,” True West Magazine, March 2019.
