The Mathias Ham Historic Site will host its annual Victorian Christmas, with candlelight tours at 6 and 7 p.m. Saturdays, Dec. 5, 12, and 19, for up to 12 individuals.
Private group tours also are available for one family or group of up to six for $40. Private tours are offered at 1, 2 and 3 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays, throughout December.
Tours will feature costumed interpreters and holiday decorations, including a traditional Victorian Christmas tree.
The cost is $10 for adults and $7 for ages 3-17. Members receive discounted tickets of $7.50 for adults and $4 for ages 3-17.
Masks are required for ages 2 and older. Advance registration is required for candlelight tours and private group tours.
For more information, visit rivermuseum.com/holidays.