The Julien Dubuque International Film Festival will take place Wednesday-Sunday, April 26-30. Visit julienfilmfest.com for more information.
Title: “Labeled: The Missing, Murdered and Forgotten”
Genre: Documentary feature.
Country: Canada.
Run time: 53 minutes.
Director: Justin Kueber.
Writer: Justin Kueber.
Producers: Andrea Heinz, Justin Kueber and Sam Reid.
Trailer: tinyurl.com/LabeledDoc
When to see it: 9:45 a.m. Friday, April 28, Grand Opera House; 1:45 p.m. Saturday, April 29, Hotel Julien Dubuque Ballroom. Times and locations are subject to change. Visit julienfilmfest.com for the most up-to-date information.
Synopsis: Part of a larger docuseries, “Labeled: The Missing, Murdered and Forgotten” is a harrowing journey into the lives of three Indigenous women who were abused and exploited during their time in Edmonton’s sex industry.
“Labeled” provides an in-depth and unfiltered look at the intergenerational trauma and racism that many Indigenous women face — trauma that is deeply rooted within Canadian identity — and brings awareness to the more than 4,000 women and girls who are missing, murdered and forgotten across Canada.
Behind the scenes: A nominee for Best Documentary at JDIFF, director/writer/producer Justin Kueber said “Labeled: Missing, Murdered and Forgotten,” will not be easy to watch.
“It’s a pretty heavy documentary,” he said. “It comes with a content warning and it may be difficult to watch for some viewers. But I don’t think there can be change without having these difficult conversations.”
By March 2020, 15 interviews had been compiled, but the rate of women willing to talk about their experiences didn’t slow down even during the pandemic lockdown. What was originally a short documentary film became a full-length documentary and, eventually, an eight-part docuseries.
“We ended up with 30 interviews and 80 production days,” Kueber said. “We filmed with a three-person crew because we didn’t have the budget for anything more, and we were limited on the amount of people we could bring on set. There were times that I was operating a camera and conducting the interview at the same time.”
Keuber said one of the fascinating aspects of filming “Labeled” was discovering the layered risks and hardships that the women experienced.
“Within the framework of their stories are issues of racism, sexism, intergenerational trauma and colonialism,” he said. “These are topics that are all deeply rooted in a dark part of Canadian history.”
Kueber is excited about the documentary’s world premiere at JDIFF.
“I’m so grateful for the opportunity to screen it in front of an audience,” he said. “Outside of, I think, five people, nobody has seen this documentary. It’s going to be a special moment seeing it on the screen for the first time.”
