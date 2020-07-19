Most of what we fear in life never becomes true.
As children, we were afraid of the shadows in our bedroom and that the Boogeyman would come and take us away. As adults, most of our fears switch to lack of security. Fear that our home would be broken into, our family will be harmed, or fear of lack of financial security. Regardless of what frightens us, most of us will admit we’re living with some form of fear and/or anxiety.
Fear of sickness from COVID-19, fear of job loss or economic collapse, fear of racist cops, fear of rioters, looters on the streets that are openly committing harm to property or others. If you believe cable news, there is much to be afraid of — and we are.
Gun dealers across the country are selling their shelves empty. Citizens are stocking up on toiletries and food supplies. What’s driving these actions?
Fear.
Fear is a healthy sensation, as it can keep some of us from what I’ll call the “Oh yeah? Hold my beer” syndrome. Fear kept our early ancestors from being eaten by sabre-tooth tigers. I can go on, but you get the picture. However, fear can make you react irrationally at times where rational thinking is needed. Fear can negatively impact your health and ruin your life.
I grew up in an anti-gun family. My dad didn’t like guns nor want one in the house. For most of my life, I never wanted a gun, but 25 years ago, we moved out onto 40 acres and coyotes where everywhere. I didn’t buy a gun as I believed the coyotes had just as much of a right to be here as I did. But as our two beloved dogs began to age, the coyotes would try to lure them away from the house and we had our clash with nature — so I bought a shotgun. Mostly for the noise, I thought I’d scare they coyotes off and did.
Now, as I age, I began worrying about being out and away from civilization and bought my first hand gun. A Smith & Wesson 357 magnum now sits on my nightstand next to me as I sleep. Rational? I think so. But at what risk?
Last night, the dreaded intrusion happened. I was asleep and heard a commotion on our side deck. Our door was open and only the screen separated us from the apparent intruder that began pushing on the screen. I rolled out of bed, grabbed my handgun, crawled to the screen and there he was. The biggest opossum I’d ever seen. He growled at me, then slowly walked away, never knowing that all three of us, me, Smith & Wesson, were poised to send him to opossum heaven. He was just a friendly neighbor out for a walk. I recognize that I moved into his neighborhood. He isn’t trespassing in mine. I also realize fear almost caused me to pull the trigger. It was a wake-up call for me. Relax.
I think in normal times, I’d have sleepily gotten out of bed, walked to the door, looked, smiled, said a friendly word to a curious visitor and climbed back into bed. But something has changed.
Lets’ take a breath. Relax. Step away from our fear and understand what’s driving our anxiety.
What can we do to relieve this fear and anxiety?
Let’s start with recognizing that an opossum is just an opossum. Maybe our fear is misdirected.