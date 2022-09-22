ZEARING, Iowa — The Iowa Barn Foundation will host its 22nd annual All-State Barn Tour from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 24 and 25.
The annual self-guided tour is free and open to the public. Sixty-five historic barns throughout the state will be on the tour, including barns in Dubuque, Jackson and Delaware counties.
Local barns on the tour include the Lassance barn, the Jack Smith Family barn, the Manders barn and the Kaufman barn in Dubuque County; the Dighton Round barn in Delaware County; and the Steines barn, Engelke barn, Martin barn and Trenkamp barn in Jackson County.
Some of the barns have been awarded restoration grants by the Iowa Barn Foundation because of their importance historically or architecturally.
The foundation’s mission is to preserve Iowa’s agricultural history by raising awareness of the state’s rural heritage, as well as the importance of barn preservation. The foundation has raised more than $2 million and restored more than 270 barns. More than 30 barns in Iowa have received the foundation’s Award of Distinction for the work owners have done restoring their barns.
The Iowa Barn Foundation is an all-state, primarily all-volunteer, nonprofit group founded in 1997 to encourage the preservation of Iowa’s rural heritage.
For more information about the tour, including a guide to the barns, visit www.iowabarnfoundation.org or call Roxanne Mehlisch at 641-751-1406.
