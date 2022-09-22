ZEARING, Iowa — The Iowa Barn Foundation will host its 22nd annual All-State Barn Tour from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 24 and 25.

The annual self-guided tour is free and open to the public. Sixty-five historic barns throughout the state will be on the tour, including barns in Dubuque, Jackson and Delaware counties.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.