The writer Toni Morrison once described how the Mississippi River had been straightened out in places to make room for houses and tillable acreage, and how occasionally the river would flood these places.
“‘Floods’ is the word they use,” she said, “but in fact it is not flooding; it is remembering. Remembering where it used to be.” (“The Site of Memory”)
People, too, remember. Our memories — our stories — help us recall much that we already know of life, its meaning, those deeper-than-conscious goals toward the movement that our lives are trying to take us; that tread that has always alternated between being visible and invisible, between surfacing and diving.
They tell us where we were before we were “straightened out” and paved over. Stories are holy. Our creeds are stories: I believe in God the Father Almighty, Creator of Heaven and Earth and in Jesus Christ his only son who … and the story is there.
Sabbath, Seder, Hannukah lights and Sukkoth arbor: Stories all, what author Kathleen Norris calls the “vocabulary of faith.”
Our Western religious tradition in myth and fact and legend is a fabric woven not of philosophy but of story.
In story, the profound spirit of consciousness touches us in fleeting moments, instants of pure being, when reality speaks to us with the clarity of gods. More real than the solid stuff of daily life, these “drops of experience” distilled over time, struggle for expression from the inarticulate speech of the heart.
Telling our stories opens us to something we want if only for the sake of completing a puzzle, healing the past, finding patterns within us — designs we can’t scribble over or erase. By going back in time, telling and retelling stories of ourselves and of our people, we can find what is timeless in us, what is enduring.
Voices, sounds, laughter and tears come back, vividly clear. Suddenly we are consoled and possessed by Aunt Edna’s rose jar, its cover like a mended eggshell and the memories it holds or by “one of those times in October when it is warm in the sun, wine-cool in the shade … watching a boy running effortlessly on up the hillside … where some of the blowing dust is gold,” (Ben Logan, “The Land Remembers”)
Then we are ready, like Thoreau in Walden, to go on to other lives we have yet to live.
The telling of deep stories is doing soul-work.