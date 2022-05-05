Shades of Blue

Shades of Blue will perform Tuesday, May 10, at Western Dubuque High School in Epworth, Iowa.

EPWORTH, Iowa — The United States Air Force Band of Mid-America’s Shades of Blue jazz ensemble will present a concert at 7 p.m. Tuesday, May 10, at Western Dubuque High School, 302 Fifth Ave. SW.

Shades of Blue is comprised of 12 musicians whose music “inspires patriotism, connects communities with military service members and honors our country’s veterans,” according to a press release.

The band features instrumental and vocal soloists, as well as compositions and arrangements by its members.

Admission is free, but tickets are required by visiting tinyurl.com/2wu56kjm.

