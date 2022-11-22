If your birthday is today: You can accomplish the most if you stick to your plans and principles and refuse to let others manipulate you. Treat everything you encounter this year with a sense of humor.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) Practice patience. Step outside your comfort zone and try something you've never done; the experience will be educational.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) Treating those in your home fairly will help you sidestep a disagreement. A self-improvement project will boost your confidence.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) You are overdue for a change, so turn an idea you have into something concrete. Look out for people who can help you.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) Be the one to inspire people, motivate them to participate and make the world a better place. Truth will lead to opportunities.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) Follow your heart and channel your energy into making a difference. Don't argue with people who have a different plan. Consider what makes you happy.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) Put more thought into how to save money and ensure that you remain healthy, wealthy and wise. Discipline and hard work will be the cornerstones of success.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) Plan well-thought-out changes before you begin. Consider what can go wrong and prepare to ensure you stay on track. There is money to be made.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) Don't be fooled by what others say. Awareness and intelligence are your strengths. Self-improvement is encouraged.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) Reach out to people who put a smile on your face. Sign up for an outing that encourages you to try something new and exciting.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) Mingle with interesting people. If you share your thoughts, you will hook up with someone who challenges you and contributes to your causes.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) A problem will escalate if you don't communicate openly. Bring attention to solutions that will benefit everyone.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) Associate with people who make you think. Keep your money and possessions in a safe place. Not everyone will share your values or principles.
