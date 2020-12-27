Hardcover Fiction
1. The Vanishing Half, Brit Bennett, Riverhead Books
2. Ready Player Two, Ernest Cline, Ballantine
3. Hamnet, Maggie O’Farrell, Knopf
4. Anxious People, Fredrik Backman, Atria
5. The Searcher, Tana French, Viking
6. The Midnight Library, Matt Haig, Viking
7. A Time for Mercy, John Grisham, Doubleday
8. The Invisible Life of Addie LaRue, V.E. Schwab, Tor
9. Mexican Gothic, Silvia Moreno-Garcia, Del Rey
10. Transcendent Kingdom, Yaa Gyasi, Knopf
11. Where the Crawdads Sing, Delia Owens, Putnam
12. Deacon King Kong, James McBride, Riverhead Books
13. Homeland Elegies, Ayad Akhtar, Little, Brown
Hardcover Nonfiction
1. A Promised Land, Barack Obama, Crown
2. Caste, Isabel Wilkerson, Random House
3. The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse, Charlie Mackesy, HarperOne
4. Bag Man, Rachel Maddow, Michael Yarvitz, Crown
5. The Best of Me, David Sedaris, Little, Brown
6. Untamed, Glennon Doyle, The Dial Press
7. The Splendid and the Vile, Erik Larson, Crown
8. Modern Comfort Food, Ina Garten, Clarkson Potter
9. Greenlights, Matthew McConaughey, Crown
10. Is This Anything? Jerry Seinfeld, S&S
11. What It’s Like to Be a Bird, David Allen Sibley, Knopf
12. Wintering, Katherine May, Riverhead Books
13. Becoming, Michelle Obama, Crown
Trade Paperback Fiction
1. The Overstory, Richard Powers, Norton
2. Shuggie Bain, Douglas Stuart, Grove Press
3. Home Body, Rupi Kaur, Andrews McMeel
4. Circe, Madeline Miller, Back Bay
5. Devotions, Mary Oliver, Penguin
6. Interior Chinatown, Charles Yu, Vintage
7. The Water Dancer, Ta-Nehisi Coates, One World
8. The Queen’s Gambit, Walter Tevis, Vintage
9. Homegoing, Yaa Gyasi, Vintage
10. A Gentleman in Moscow, Amor Towles, Penguin
11. The Nickel Boys, Colson Whitehead, Anchor
12. The Best American Short Stories 2020, Curtis Sittenfeld, Heidi Pitlor (Eds.), Mariner
13. This Tender Land, William Kent Krueger, Atria
14. The Song of Achilles, Madeline Miller, Ecco
15. What Kind of Woman, Kate Baer, Harper Perennial
Trade Paperback Nonfiction
1. Braiding Sweetgrass, Robin Wall Kimmerer, Milkweed Editions
2. My Own Words, Ruth Bader Ginsburg, S&S
3. The Truths We Hold, Kamala Harris, Penguin
4. Sapiens, Yuval Noah Harari, Harper Perennial
5. What Unites Us, Dan Rather, Elliot Kirschner, Algonquin Books
6. Born a Crime, Trevor Noah, One World
7. The Warmth of Other Suns, Isabel Wilkerson, Vintage
8. Sapiens: A Graphic History: The Birth of Humankind (Vol. 1), Yuval Noah Harari, Harper Perennial
9. The Old Farmer’s Almanac 2021, Old Farmer’s Almanac
10. The Color of Law, Richard Rothstein, Liveright
11. Conversations with RBG, Jeffrey Rosen, Picador
12. Say Nothing, Patrick Radden Keefe, Anchor
13. Intimations, Zadie Smith, Penguin, $10.95
Mass Market
1. Dune, Frank Herbert, Ace
2. 1984, George Orwell, Signet
3. The Name of the Wind, Patrick Rothfuss, DAW
4. The Way of Kings, Brandon Sanderson, Tor
5. The Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy, Douglas Adams, Del Rey
6. Animal Farm, George Orwell, Signet
7. Dune Messiah, Frank Herbert, Ace
8. American Gods, Neil Gaiman, Morrow
9. Good Omens, Neil Gaiman, Terry Pratchett, Morrow
10. The Autobiography of Malcolm X, Malcom X, Ballantine
Young Adult
1. The Cousins, Karen M. McManus, Delacorte Press
2. Stamped: Racism, Antiracism, and You, Jason Reynolds, Ibram X. Kendi, Little, Brown Books for Young Readers
3. We Were Liars, E. Lockhart, Ember
4. Legendborn (An Indies Introduce Title), Tracy Deonn, Margaret K. McElderry Books
5. The Black Friend: On Being a Better White Person, Frederick Joseph, Candlewick
6. The Hate U Give, Angie Thomas, Balzer + Bray
7. The Poet X, Elizabeth Acevedo, Quill Tree Books
8. The Book Thief, Markus Zusak, Knopf Books for Young Readers
9. One of Us Is Lying, Karen M. McManus, Delacorte Press
10. Elatsoe, Darcie Little Badger, Rovina Cai (Illus.), Levine Querido
11. Clap When You Land, Elizabeth Acevedo, Quill Tree Books
12. Punching the Air, Ibi Zoboi, Yusef Salaam, Balzer + Bray
13. They Both Die at the End, Adam Silvera, Quill Tree Books
14. The Magic Fish, Trung Le Nguyen, Random House Graphic
15. Dragon Hoops, Gene Luen Yang, First Second