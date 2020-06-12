A timely and poignant look at oppression can be found in last year’s “Queen and Slim.”
Earnest and Angela meet for a first date after matching on Tinder. After getting pulled over by a police officer, the duo faces escalating racial profiling from the officer. The profiling leads to violence directed toward the couple. After a skirmish, Earnest shoots the officer in self-defense and the pair flee across the country from the authorities.
The film stars Oscar-nominated actor Daniel Kaluuya, Jodie Turner-Smith, Bokeem Woodbine and Flea. It’s written by Lena Waithe and directed by Melina Matsoukas.
Released last fall, I missed this in theaters and I have just caught up with it. It’s definitely worth the hype.
The performers are excellent here, though Kaluuya and Smith carry the film. Kaluuya is becoming one of my favorite actors, starting with his work on “Get Out.” As for Smith, this could be a standout role for her going forward.
The romance between them feels authentic, especially given their stressful situation. In moments of downtime, their relationship blossoms and in turn, makes you care deeply for them.
Moments of simple conversation can be invigorating to watch, in part due to the camerawork. There are several shots with the camera placed in the back of their car or their car window for extended periods of time. During these long takes, you can feel the effortless chemistry.
Waithe’s script balances romance, snippets of comedy and the terror of the black experience in America. Scenes of riots in the streets serve as a horrifying parallel to what’s going on in the world right now.
There’s many scenes where I found myself shocked. There’s a very powerful and beautiful message under this story that will continue to be relevant for years.
While the execution and delivery of some lines/concepts can be a bit heavy-handed, it’s not enough to take away the strength of the story. The lead performances only heighten Waithe’s great script.
Underneath the story’s horrifying veil of racism, there’s a beautiful and unconventional love story to be found. I’m definitely looking forward to what Waithe and Matsoukas each do next.
I give “Queen and Slim” 4.25 stars out of 5. “Queen and Slim” is rated R and runs for 2 hours and 12 minutes. It’s available to buy or rent.