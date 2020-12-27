There are few stranger feelings than trying to quantify anything “good” about the year 2020.
Yes, it’s been a trying year. And when trying times come around, people inevitably turn toward escapism and comfort food in their media consumption.
Perhaps the best known example is how movie viewership not only ballooned during the Great Depression but often is credited with being one of the few psychological balms that got the nation through those trying times.
And if the teeming movie masses had access to home streaming, I’m sure there’d be just as many people watching “A Day at the Races” and “Dracula” at home as there were watching “Tiger King” and “The Great British Baking Show” this past year.
I’m not immune to such considerations, and I’ve spent a great deal of my downtime in the past 12 months re-consuming movies, games and books that were both familiar and comforting.
Which is not to say I haven’t sampled from any sparkly, new media these past few months, but we’ll talk about that next month.
So, here are a few brief reviews of the familiar fiction that made 2020 a little bit better by month of lockdown.
“Final Fantasy VI” is a game that needs few introductions. It’s considered a defining role-playing game for a whole host of reasons. I broke out the old Game Boy Advance SP to play the upgraded re-released version from 2007 since I hadn’t played it since then. The one major takeaway I found was that, sometimes you don’t have to mess with perfection. While the original game was just as engaging as ever, the extras added to this version didn’t keep my attention nearly as much.
“Jaws” came out before I was born, but that doesn’t mean the film or the shadow it cast over pop culture and movies didn’t have an impact on me or my viewing habits. And there’s a reason it’s so legendary. It’s a perfect mixture of adept performances, iconic music and rising tension.
“Stranger Things” took Netflix by surprise storm in 2016 and I got just as swept up as everyone else. Since then, there have been two more seasons and a staggering amount of discussion and analysis. What gets lost in all that, though, is that the first season really is a pitch-perfect series of ups-and-downs, not to mention expertly ramping tension, that deserves all the attention it inspired.
“Dune” is slated to be a major film this upcoming year (not to mention two prior screen adaptations), which is why I thought it was time to re-read the Frank Herbert novel that started it all. And what a book. I don’t know that I can add much to discourse that’s not been said before, but I will say it’s a piece of expert world-building that has rarely been equaled and possibly never surpassed.
“Blood Omen: Legacy of Kain” is a video game released (so far) exclusively for the original PlayStation and it’s one that I haven’t played since its original release. Picking it back up on a whim is probably why I found it so engaging, despite the aging CGI cinematics and, ahem, sometimes overwrought narration.
Finally, “Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.” finished its final season in 2020. Now, my television consumption is somewhat abrogated these days for many reasons, but for my money “S.H.I.E.L.D.” is one of the best shows I’ve seen. Since 2013 it’s narrative and characters have been a delight and I’m truly sorry to see them go. At least they stuck the landing on the series finale.