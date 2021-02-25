At first glance, Tim Olson’s exhibit, “Art Through the Ages: A Midwestern Perspective,” gives viewers an unexpected, even humorous look, at the staples of life in the Heartland.
Fairs, seedy motel rooms, go-cart racing and even crime stopper posters often seen on television or on post office bulletin boards are depicted by the Dubuque artist.
But sharp-eyed attendees of the exhibit, which opened recently at Dubuque Museum of Art, will recognize that his paintings — like those of other artists — were inspired by looking at artwork from the past.
Olson said his triptych painting, “The Arrow Head Motel,” was inspired by a 15th century painting by Robert Campin, a French-born artist who is considered one of the great masters of Flemish painting.
A postcard of Campin’s painting, “The Annunciation Triptych,” had been sitting in Olson’s studio for some time as inspiration.
“I was doing a painting of the motel, which is a real motel in Columbia, Mo.,” he said. “But then, I had that postcard, and I started thinking I could do a version of that.”
The result was a complete reimagining of the triptych, depicting a scene of the underbelly of Midwestern life — police knocking on a hotel room door, two women, one in naked repose in the room, and their male companion cooking meth in the bathroom.
Not all of Olson’s folk art paintings are so dark. There are depictions of go-cart racing, 4-H fair winners, travelers and teens at their summer jobs, most inspired by Renaissance artists.
Olson began painting in 2002, when he moved to Dubuque, after years spent working in a photography studio in Chicago.
“I studied photography at the University of Iowa,” said the Marathon, Iowa, native. “When I moved to Dubuque, I finished up my degree at Loras College and studied with a great painter, Tom Jewel-Vitale, who got me started.”
Olson began with landscapes before adding figures to his paintings.
“Dubuque is an unusual place, with a mix of architecture and some really interesting urban landscapes,” he said. “Most of my early paintings were of Dubuque.”
Olson considers himself a visual artist who doesn’t paint well from memory.
“Some people can sit down and draw a very detailed squirrel, for instance,” he said. “I just don’t have that. I need to look at something. I still take lots of photographs of different things and look at those.”
Even with visual aids, Olson said it has taken him years to perfect the look he wants in his paintings.
“It took me a while to control it in a certain way, to get the look I was satisfied with,” he said. “When I first started, it was a lot of hit-and-miss. Now, I’ve learned that if I work at something long enough, I can make it work.”
One of the paintings in the exhibit, “Webster County Most Wanted,” is another piece inspired by a 15th century work done by an unknown artist. However, the inspiration came to Olson from the elaborate frame rather than the work.
That wasn’t his only inspiration.
“The names are changed and the faces are poorly drawn to protect the innocent,” Olson said. “But the crime stoppers painting was (also) inspired by a Facebook page for Webster County Crime Stoppers.”
Many of the paintings in the exhibit are inspired by Renaissance paintings of a religious nature, but Olson said the themes of the works aren’t what sparked his imagination.
“It’s more about the art,” he said. “I grew up in the Methodist church, so I didn’t really see these kinds of paintings until I was in school taking art classes. I didn’t know the stories, so it really added to the strangeness of the whole thing. I’m definitely reacting to the figures and the ways those are done more so than the subject matter.”
Olson defined his work as folk art, although he said the definition of that medium is hard to pin down.
“It’s more cartoonish, I guess is the best way to put it,” he said. “Things don’t quite match up or are more simplified. Some folk artists paint people as almost stick figures. So it really runs the range.”
In addition to his photography and painting, Olson also has delved into the art of stained glass restoration, working on a project at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Dubuque that is nearing completion.
Olson’s DuMA exhibit will be on display through Sunday, June 13.
A recorded virtual studio tour, along with a talk by Olson about his work and artistic process, will be available on the DuMA website beginning in April.
A free catalogue also will be available to visitors, further examining Olson’s creations and the inspiration behind them.
“Artists have long drawn on the past to create something new,” wrote DuMA curator and registrar Stacy Gage Peterson in its introduction. “Likewise, Olson embraces the unexpected in his work. Olson’s paintings are steeped in art history. It is the language he uses to express his vision while creating works that are distinctly and wholly his own.”