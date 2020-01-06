“America’s Got Talent,” 7 p.m. on NBC
Singer-songwriter and author Alesha Dixon from “Britain’s Got Talent” becomes the newest addition to the judges panel, joining Heidi Klum, Howie Mandel and Simon Cowell, as this hit reality competition series launches a second edition of “The Champions.” A follow-up to last season’s successful international winter rivalry, this world championship battle features exceptional, fan-favorite acts from past seasons of “America’s Got Talent,” as well as other “Got Talent” franchises around the world.
“The Bachelor,” 7 p.m. on ABC
Airline pilot Peter Weber got his heart broken when Hannah Brown ended their relationship in Season 15 of “The Bachelorette,” but he’s hoping for better fortune in Season 24 of this companion series, which puts the Westlake Village, Calif., native in the position of power.