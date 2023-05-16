If your birthday is today: Keep your life simple. Work to keep the peace. Gravitate toward what's possible. Work for the outcome you desire. Love more and argue less. Pay attention to detail, quality and friendships.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) Look at the possibilities and be practical. Plan your journey to meet your needs. A kind word or gesture will pay off. Hone your skills.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) Making an unexpected move will backfire. Have a backup plan in case someone reneges on a deal. Being independent is in your best interest.
Recommended for you
CANCER (June 21-July 22) Helping others is admirable, but it's also easy to be taken advantage of. Read between the lines and find out what others expect of you.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) Simplify your life. Be direct, honest and practical. Don't spend more than you can afford. Choose knowledge and experience.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) Put energy behind your ideas, and positive change will occur. Be open to suggestions. Romance is favored.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) Gather facts and be observant. Refuse to let your emotions call the shots when common sense will serve you better.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) Look for opportunities that will make you feel more secure about your future. Be direct and ready to improvise, and do the work yourself.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) Outline how much you are ready to spend. Get involved in events that speak to you. Take care of responsibilities.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) Take care of personal business. Focus on your home and what you can do to lower your overhead. Evaluate relationships.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) Avoid conversations with people who aren't reliable. Don't let anything jeopardize your well-being. Use common sense.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) Strive to live up to your promises. Sign up for events that will help you maintain your lifestyle. Choose peace and love over chaos and discord.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) Face emotional discord head-on. The adjustments you make should save you money. Clear your life of strife and relationships that bring you down.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.