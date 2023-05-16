If your birthday is today: Keep your life simple. Work to keep the peace. Gravitate toward what's possible. Work for the outcome you desire. Love more and argue less. Pay attention to detail, quality and friendships.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20) Look at the possibilities and be practical. Plan your journey to meet your needs. A kind word or gesture will pay off. Hone your skills.

Recommended for you

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.